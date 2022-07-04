Mark Moffat appointed Chief Customer Officer at IFS

IFS strengthens Executive Leadership Team and focus on Customer Experience and Success Services.

LONDON, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS today announces the appointment of Mark Moffat as Chief Customer Officer. In his role, Moffat will ensure that all aspects of IFS's Customer Experience and Success Services strategy support the growth plans of the company, specifically in relation to customers' experience with IFS and in realizing value from IFS's technology in their business with IFS Success Services.

Creating outstanding Moments of ServiceTM for its customers has been the company's true north since its inception, Moffat's appointment shows the company's unwavering commitment to this goal. IFS has created momentum by being recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice across a number of categories over the years, demonstrating that its strategy is paying off.

Commenting on the appointment, Darren Roos, CEO at IFS, said: "Mark is a leader with a strong reputation for developing outstanding customer relationships; they value his empathy and visionary mindset in helping them achieve transformational results no matter their levels of maturity." Roos added: "There could not be a tighter alignment with our own customer success strategy and our unrelenting goal to deliver a great experience and help all our customers realize value from their investment in our technology. I am delighted to have Mark join us and bring his strong multinational and industry expertise to IFS."

Mark Moffat, Chief Customer Officer at IFS, added: "I have been following IFS's amazing growth and transformation journey over the last three and half years; the results are inspirational. Being given the opportunity to shape IFS's customer experience and focus further as the company targets further growth is truly exciting. I very much look forward to building on the great foundations that have been established and to working closely with customers everywhere to elevate the value IFS delivers and help companies grow their business in turn."

Moffat brings to IFS a wealth of experience working with customers across multiple sectors in some of the largest global multinationals, advising on technology strategy, M&A, and business transformation. In his most recent role, as CTO and UK & EMEA Technology Consulting Leader for PwC, Moffat was responsible for bringing technology at the heart of the PWC organization across service lines, sectors and markets.

Find out more about IFS's leadership team here

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers - at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

