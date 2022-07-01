Infolob Appoints DSK as Oracle Cloud Apps Group VP, EMEA & APAC

IRVING, Texas, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking a substantial step forward toward strengthening its Oracle Fusion Apps competencies – Infolob Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Srininivasakumar Doppalapudi (DSK) as Group Vice President of Oracle Cloud Apps.

This marks one of several steps that the Texas-headquartered company has in pipeline as a part of its aggressive global expansion plan and aspirations to serve its customers with flawless Oracle Cloud and Apps solutions as well as multi- and hybrid-cloud migration and managed services.

DSK is a digital transformation consultancy veteran with 25+ years dedicated to delivering diverse IT solutions, primarily pertaining to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and Peoplesoft. He has led more than 75 Oracle EBS and over 40 Oracle Fusion SaaS application implementations in various capacities.

Prior to undertaking responsibilities of Infolob's growth across EMEA, APAC, and NA – Srinivasakumar has held significant positions at eminent organizations including Senior Vice President's position at ChainSys, Director's position at KPMG, and Solutions Manager's position at Oracle Consulting Services.

"Our Cloud Advisory and Public Cloud managed services, datacentre modernization, database consolidation services, Engineered Systems (Exadata) managed services, Hybrid Cloud (ExaCC/ExaCS), and Cloud database expertise are well known across our current and potential customer base. However, we believe Oracle Cloud Apps act as the backbone of numerous enterprises and feel proud of our success stories covering all towers including HCM, ERP, SCM, EPM, and CX. We were the first to take K-12 live in Oracle SaaS Cloud Oracle Recruitment Cloud. DSK adds a wealth of prowess to our Cloud Apps Business Unit," says Infolob Solutions' CEO, Mr. Vijay Cherukuri, about his latest leadership hire.

Speaking about his new role, Srinivasakumar reveals a major deal has already been sealed by his business unit within the first few weeks, and the pipeline looks strong. "I'm well aware of Infolob's striking Oracle capabilities for a few years now and my peers speak highly of the happy work culture here, while keeping a relentless focus on customer success. I look forward to grow, scale, and enhance our Cloud SaaS practice with a keen focus on expanding in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa and support our North American team that is already winning accolades across the K-12 and many other customer segments."

