HR Technology Innovator HiBob Welcomes Tech Industry Heavyweight Ze'ev Rozov to COO role

LONDON, NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob , the modern HR platform that is delivering remarkable work experiences for dynamic, mid-sized and small-enterprise businesses, and their employees today welcomes newly appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ze'ev Rozov. Based in London, Rozov takes charge of an increasingly global organization.

Despite the current economic climate, HiBob has experienced exponential growth, doubling in size since January. Entering its fifth year of triple digit YOY growth, its customer base has grown by 133%. With operations in NAM, EMEA, APAC and Tel Aviv, a new office opening in Berlin signals further expansion into Western Europe. Rozov joins to lead and support the organization as it continues to scale globally.

Designing companies around people is today more important than ever making productivity, flexibility, well-being, high retention, and culture core to any modern business growth. An efficient and progressive HR people management platform requires a reciprocal and holistic approach, which begins with employers knowing what people want in the context of what the business needs.

With companies having to adjust to the current financial uncertainty, robust HR platforms that can efficiently manage people become especially critical.

Ze'ev Rozov said: "I'm very happy to be joining HiBob. I join at a time when market dynamics means companies are especially in need of a good HR system that can help unlock the potential of workforces, and identify opportunities for retention. Achieving productivity through reward and incentive will retain high performers, but also attract the best talent."

Ronni Zehavi, CEO & Co-Founder of HiBoB concludes: "As we continue to build our platform 'Bob' for scale, and improve cross-functional cooperation, I'm delighted to welcome entrepreneur Ze'ev to the HiBob village. With almost 30 years of international experience in tech and digital media, Ze'ev served as the COO of a HiBob customer, helping grow revenue 20x, completing 5 acquisitions and building a world-class organization. I don't doubt he will duplicate this success here."

