Graybar Names Paul Woodard District Vice President in Atlanta

ST. LOUIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, named Paul Woodard as District Vice President for the company's Atlanta District, effective July 11, 2022. Woodard will replace Mark Adams, who will retire from Graybar on July 1, after more than 40 years with the company.

Woodard most recently served as vice president, customer operations for Incora. As District Vice President, he will lead Graybar's business operations in a territory that includes Alabama, along with portions of Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.

"We thank Mark Adams for his many contributions to the company and wish him all the best in retirement," said Graybar Senior Vice President and General Manager Dennis DeSousa. "In addition, we are excited to welcome Paul Woodard to the Graybar team. Paul is a proven leader with an extensive background in sales, operations, customer experience and business management. We are confident he will play a vital role in growing our business and serving our customers in this region."

