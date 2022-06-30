GENYOUth APPOINTS ANN MARIE KRAUTHEIM, M.A., R.D., L.D., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Current President and Chief Wellness Officer begins new role leading GENYOUth's mission of building healthier school communities and promoting the health and well-being of America's youth

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GENYOUth , the national nonprofit organization that creates healthier school communities, today announced the appointment of Ann Marie Krautheim, M.A., R.D., L.D., to Chief Executive Officer by its Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2022. Krautheim, who joined GENYOUth in 2012 and has served as president and chief wellness officer for the past decade, succeeds Alexis Glick, the organization's first CEO. Krautheim will lead GENYOUth's strategic vision, partnerships, and programs in support of the organization's mission of creating healthier school communities and empowering youth to lead change. Her work in building partnerships with corporations, schools, professional sports leagues, education, government, health professional, and nutrition and fitness organizations has been instrumental in driving GENYOUth's growth from a start-up to a leading non-profit -- raising over $200 million to support and generate measurable results nationwide for youth and school wellness programs.

"On behalf of the GENYOUth Board of Directors, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Ann Marie Krautheim as our new CEO," said Barbara O'Brien, GENYOUth Board Chair; President & CEO, Dairy Management Inc.; and President & CEO, Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. "Ann Marie has the vision and commitment to take GENYOUth's critical work to the next level. In particular, hunger and food insecurity are causes that are near and dear to the hearts of America's dairy farmers, and the ongoing work of GENYOUth to end student hunger is of growing importance," added O'Brien.

"The NFL is proud of our partnership with GENYOUth over the past decade, which continues to have an extraordinary impact on the well-being of millions of youth across the nation through Fuel Up to Play 60, the largest school-based health and wellness program in the country, and NFL FLAG-In-Schools. Ann Marie's leadership as CEO will further ensure that GENYOUth remains integral in our shared commitment to champion physical activity, sound nutrition and healthy lifestyles for children," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"I am honored to be named CEO of GENYOUth. GENYOUth has made great strides in our first decade with the incredible support of our founding partners, America's Dairy Farmers and the NFL, and additional purpose-minded partners who share our mission. As this is such a pivotal time for youth and schools, I am committed to continued action to ensure that students, particularly those in high-need communities, are nourished, active and supported," said Krautheim.

A registered dietitian, and the mother of two sons, Krautheim has a high regard for science, agriculture, food and fitness, and their connection to health and wellness among youth. An authority on child wellness, she serves on the boards of state and regional professional associations and is an advisory board member for YMCA Storer Camps. She has received numerous honors including the prestigious Anita Owen Award for Innovation in Nutrition Education from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Krautheim has been pivotal in generating grant funding support for GENYOUth's flagship program, Fuel Up to Play 60, which reaches 73,000 schools and over 38 million kids. She helped facilitate GENYOUth becoming a founding partner in former First Lady Michelle Obama's "Let's Move Active Schools" initiative. Krautheim has led GENYOUth's multi-tiered fundraising efforts and initiatives to End Student Hunger to increase access to and participation in school meals for the 30 million U.S. students who are reliant on school nutrition programs.

"Ann Marie has a deep expertise in critical areas of youth wellness, and a passion for youth leadership. Her vision and expertise will take GENYOUth into its next chapter of building healthier school communities," said Dr. David Satcher, 16th U.S. Surgeon General, and an Emeritus Member, GENYOUth Board of Directors.

"Edelman has been proud to advance the work GENYOUth is doing through its programs and initiatives to support healthier school communities nationwide, and to elevate the youth voice -- most especially in the challenging years of 2020 and 2021. Ann Marie was an integral part of that important journey as GENYOUth's President and Chief Wellness Officer, so in her new role as CEO, I am even more excited to see her leadership further GENYOUth's mission in serving our communities, and empowering our nation's youth to drive change," said Richard Edelman, Member, GENYOUth Board of Directors; CEO, Edelman; Chairman, Daniel J. Edelman Holdings.

"Ann Marie has a deep understanding of the urgent concerns -- and needs of school nutrition programs -- as we prepare to nourish students and address hunger in the coming school year. I appreciate her dedication in working to identify public-private partnerships that are helping schools, and producing measurable increases in school meal participation," said Manish P. Singh, Director of Food Services Division, Los Angeles Unified School District.

"I don't think it's possible to over-state the importance of cultivating the health and well-being of our next generation. As we emerge from the pandemic, serious challenges to child health remain -- caused by everything from ongoing food insecurity to rising income inequality. Ann Marie's important work leading GENYOUth will be beyond essential in serving the critical needs of our nation's most underserved youth," said Selwyn M. Vickers, M.D., FACS; Member, GENYOUth Board of Directors; James C. Lee Jr. Endowed Chair - Senior Vice President of Medicine and Dean, University of Alabama School of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that creates healthier school communities. We convene a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that give youth the inspiration, motivation, and programs to be healthy high-achieving students. GENYOUth's flagship program, Fuel Up to Play 60, enrolls over 73,000 U.S. schools, reaching over 38 million students. Our school nutrition grants increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. NFL FLAG-In-Schools is GENYOUth's fastest growing program with over 25,000 school communities reaching over 15 million students. AdVenture Capital brings out the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of students with the support of corporate mentors to solve real world problems. And starting in 2021, GENYOUth is the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience that raises awareness and generates funds to fight hunger and food insecurity to support the organization's commitment to end student hunger.

