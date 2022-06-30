Berry Aviation, Inc. New Hire Announcement - Vice President of Business Development

SAN MARCOS, Texas, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Aviation, Inc. is pleased to announce the expansion of their executive leadership team by welcoming Matt Caruso as Vice President of Business Development. Matt will be responsible for the development and execution of Berry Aviation's growth plans, strategies, and capture initiatives for new and follow-on International and Domestic business.

Stan Finch, President of Berry Aviation said, "We're very fortunate to bring Matt onboard and look forward to benefiting from his business, sales, and defense aviation expertise. As Berry continues to expand into new and exciting areas of aviation, we are certain that Matt's values and management philosophy will be a big advantage to the company and for our clients."

Matt comes to Berry Aviation with a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience in the aviation and defense sectors. During an extraordinary 32+ year career in the United States Air Force, Matt led service members from all branches of the military and held distinguished roles at every level of command as a combat flight engineer, enlisted aircrew member, and command senior enlisted leader.

Having deployed multiple times to Afghanistan, Caruso recalled his firsthand experiences with Berry Aviation, notably "how exceptionally the Berry crews pursued their responsibilities and executed their duties as quiet professionals." In his new role at Berry Aviation Caruso signaled his intent to build upon that core company strength in order to "bring formidable, emerging technologies to market and help our customers successfully execute their missions."

Matt holds an MBA in Strategic Leadership, is a dynamic keynote speaker, and participates in a number of foundations and organizations supporting the military community. He and his wife Becky have been married 30 years and are proud parents of three grown children.

About Berry Aviation

Berry Aviation, Inc. is a trusted leader in private aviation, with a broad portfolio that includes On-Demand Cargo, Part 135 Aerial Delivery, Part 135 Fixed Wing Night Vision Flight, Part 135 Air Ambulance, MEDEVAC and CASEVAC, Unmanned Aerial Systems, ISR, and Passenger operations. The company is a certified FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Station and medically accredited by NAAMTA and CAMTS. With more than two dozen aircraft in its current fleet, located across seven satellite locations, Berry Aviation has conducted operations on five continents and the Pacific Islands.

For more information about Berry Aviation, visit: www.berryaviation.com

View original content:

SOURCE Berry Aviation, Inc.