Hyland releases latest content services product enhancements, including new integration with SAP SuccessFactors

CLEVELAND, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, recognized by Gartner as a content services industry leader for 12 consecutive years, has launched its latest product enhancements and innovative solutions that will help its customers in their digital evolution journeys.

The new product functionality, which encompasses an array of Hyland's content services offerings, empower organizations to advance employee and customer experience initiatives while benefiting from improved platform scalability, administration and user interface enhancements.

"Hyland continues to identify ways to enhance our product suite and develop new solutions to drive our customers' digital transformations forward," said John Phelan, executive vice president and chief product officer at Hyland. "These latest enhancements are no different, with a broad set of applications across both our platform-level offerings and industry-specific applications. These features meet our goal of providing our customers around the globe with the most flexible and configurable cloud content services solutions."

New innovations within the Hyland product portfolio include:

Human Resources

SAP SuccessFactors integration: Hyland's new OnBase integration for SAP SuccessFactors leverages a leading content services platform to connect HR content to corresponding employee data. Customers can use the integration to solve several business challenges, including general employee HR administration, HR onboarding, document compliance and more.

The OnBase integration for SAP SuccessFactors removes document silos and improves HR processes by providing content management capabilities directly from within the SAP SuccessFactors user interface. With simple clicks within a modern interface, SAP SuccessFactors users can capture and view employee documents, execute document tasks through workflows, and store content in OnBase – all without ever leaving the SAP SuccessFactors application.

Content Services

Alfresco: New enhancements across Hyland's Alfresco platform are focused across the user experience — including Alfresco Digital Workspace, Mobile Workspace and Desktop Sync — and provide a range of options for delivering engaging user experiences that present relevant content in the appropriate context.

Other updates include:

New options for content-centric workflows and event-based form validation that enable organizations to automate tedious manual tasks, standardize decision-making and improve results

Improvements on industry-leading governance tools that simplify administration and provide enhanced security controls to ensure that sensitive or proprietary content is protected from unauthorized or inappropriate access

Nuxeo: New features in Hyland's Nuxeo Platform are also focused on user experience and security, as the Compound Documents enhancement allows end users to deal with compound documents out of the box without having to write scripts. Meanwhile, Content Redaction provides additional security for sensitive information while still being able to share most of a document – making it perfect for case management or document management.

Meanwhile, Append with Bulk Edit provides more editing options for multivalued properties, making it easier and faster to edit without duplicating efforts.

Other enhancements

Additional features now available for Hyland customers include an update to PACSgear Enterprise, Hyland Healthcare's enterprise imaging solution, which now supports chromium-based browsers and has increased flexibility for customers' web-based applications. Within the solution, Image Link DICOM Modality Worklist streamlines encounter-based workflow by associating critical metadata for better image management and clinical visibility.

Customers now can deploy Hyland's Content Composer solution for customer communications management (CCM) in the Hyland Cloud. This release also enables customers to derive even further value from using the product with Splunk and OnBase while remaining confident that Content Composer continues to support new versions of popular Microsoft products.

