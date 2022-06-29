ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY HELPS VIEWERS CHOOSE "WHAT TO WATCH" BY EXPANDING ITS POPULAR FRANCHISE ON GOOGLE TV™

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overwhelmed by all the shows and movies being released? Entertainment Weekly is launching "What to Watch on Google TV," a fun, lively three to five-minute monthly guide to help viewers choose from the vast number of entertainment programs streaming on the platform. The series is hosted by four EW entertainment experts curating their picks, which represent a wide range of tastes, genres, and viewing habits.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY HELPS VIEWERS CHOOSE "WHAT TO WATCH" BY EXPANDING FRANCHISE ON GOOGLE TV™

In the first episode, available here, the hosts – EW general manager and editor in chief Patrick Gomez, executive editor Gerrad Hall, deputy editor Chanelle Johnson, and TikTok producer Jorie McDonald – lay out their recommendations including the discovery+ reality series Trixie Motel, the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys!, and more. In addition to Google TV , "What to Watch" can be viewed on EW.com and EW's YouTube channel.

The series is an extension of EW's "What to Watch" podcast and video series, which premiered in 2020 offering the top three entertainment picks of the week.

"With more content than ever at our fingertips, EW's 'What to Watch' remains a vital resource for those who rely on us to curate what's worth their time," says Gomez. "We are so excited to further expand the footprint of this beloved franchise through this collaboration with Google TV, providing our pop culture expertise where and when you need it most."

Google TV is a smart TV experience that is built into televisions and streaming devices from top brands. It brings together movies, shows, live TV, and more in one place so viewers can find what to watch without jumping from app to app.

