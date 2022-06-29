Byrna Technologies Partners with Reality TV Star Christine Chiu

Star of the Hit Series 'Bling Empire" Promotes Byrna Non-Lethal Self-Defense Products for Self-Reliant Independent Women

ANDOVER, Mass., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: BYRN) today announced that the Company will be collaborating with Christine Chiu, the executive producer and star of the Netflix reality TV series Bling Empire. Through her social media platforms, Christine will build awareness among her many followers of the non-lethal, self-defense options available to them, including Byrna's line of personal self-defense products.

To launch the collaboration, the company worked with Ms. Chiu to create a testimonial video that will be shared across Christine Chiu's social media platforms. The video will be followed by ongoing reminders to Christine's fan base on the importance of being vigilant when it comes to protecting one's family, home and business.

"As a successful businesswoman with high visibility, I am concerned about the dramatic increase in violent crime. I am often approached by strangers, which, in these uncertain times, can be very unsettling," commented Chiu. "With the Byrna in my purse, I feel safe. I love my Byrna more than I had anticipated. The Byrna SD personal security device provides safe, reliable and effective protection for me and my family. By temporarily incapacitating an attacker, the Byrna gives you time to get out of harm's way and call for help - all without the risk of taking someone's life or causing permanent injury."

"We are extremely excited to partner with Christine" commented Byrna Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer Luan Pham. "She has completely embraced Byrna's "Live Safe" mantra. We believe that to "live safe" one must be prepared to defend oneself and one's family and that means having a personal self-defense game plan. As has been proven time and time again, those who are properly prepared stand a much better chance of thwarting an attacker and of protecting themselves, their homes and their loved ones. As we say at Byrna – You are your own first responder."

Known as the "Un-Gun," the Byrna pneumatic launcher shoots chemical irritant projectiles (tear gas + pepper) and kinetic rounds, both of which can incapacitate an assailant for up to 30 minutes from as much as 60 feet away. The Un-Gun is not classified by the federal government as a firearm and thus does not require a background check or special permit to own. The Un-Gun is also travel-friendly to all 50 states and is TSA-approved in checked luggage.

"My favorite feature of the Byrna 'Un-Gun' is that indirect shots can be just as effective as direct shots," remarked Chiu. "It's so easy to use that anyone can protect themselves, even if they are not a good shot."

The list of Byrna Nation's supporters continues to grow at an astounding pace. There are actors, entertainers, sports figures, private security professionals, law enforcement personnel and most importantly, hundreds of thousands of ordinary, everyday people who have taken the decision to protect themselves and their families with the non-lethal technology provided by Byrna Technologies. The newest Byrna "hero" is woman, mother and business entrepreneur Christine Chiu.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here . The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store .

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "anticipates," and "believes" and statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "should," "might," "occur," or "be achieved," or "will be taken." Forward-looking statements include descriptions of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the implication that association with Christine Chiu will build public awareness of Byrna's products. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied.

Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, negative publicity, or other factors. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive; accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, ("Risk Factors") in our most recent Form 10-K, should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in our SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

