Banorte scores World Finance awards for Best Retail Bank, Best Corporate Governance in Mexico in 2022

Banorte Chairman Carlos Hank González: Honors for second straight year reflect bank's advances in retail services, digital access

MEXICO CITY, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Financiero Banorte Chairman Carlos Hank González said today it received Best Retail Bank in Mexico and Best Corporate Governance awards from World Finance, an international publication specializing in the financial industry.

Banorte Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fundación Banorte, Fundación Gruma and the U.S. Department of State) (PRNewswire)

The honors marked the second consecutive year Banorte has won in those categories, and it was the only bank in Mexico to do so in 2022, exemplifying its customer-centric values, innovation and ability to evolve in a digital world.

"We are proud to be recognized by the prestigious international publication World Finance. We will continue to work for Mexicans, to be the best in banking in the digital world, as well as the best in corporate governance," Carlos Hank González said.

The UK-based business magazine said Banorte, the largest Mexican financial institution, continues to lead the way in the "customer-first era" of retail banking.

"Not only does it focus on hyper-personalization and offer a superior digital experience, but it also maintains an inclusive strategy for those customers who still value the traditional banking model," World Finance said.

It also said corporate governance award recipients like Banorte have "become masters of best practice, leading them to stellar business performance in a difficult economic climate."

Banorte said corporate governance is a key operating principle for the bank and that it continues to exceed regulatory requirements in this area. It said the award reflects its commitment to shareholders, prudent risk profile and a strong preference for the independence of its Board of Directors.

World Finance said banks compete in different categories depending on their specialty, such as private, commercial and retail banking. The winners have all proven themselves to be among the most innovative players in their industry, the magazine said.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte is the largest Mexican financial institution. It offers financial services to individuals and companies through its businesses: banking, brokerage, fund operator, insurer, pension, leasing and factoring, warehouse, portfolio manager and the remittance company Uniteller. It also integrates the largest retirement savings fund in the country by asset management. Grupo Financiero Banorte is a public company listed on the main indicator of the Mexican Stock Exchange, and has 31,000 employees, more than 1,100 branches and 9,600 ATMs.

Website: carloshankgonzalez.com

Media contact

Francisco Rodríguez Daniel

Executive Director of Corporate Communication

francisco.rodriguez.daniel@banorte.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grupo Financiero Banorte