Thermacell Repellents' Mosquito Forecast for The Fourth of July Weekend

The South and Southeastern regions of the US will be the hardest hit with mosquito activity.

BEDFORD, Mass., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Fourth of July weekend, hot, humid conditions are expected in the South and Southeastern regions of the United States, which means increased mosquito activity across those areas. As the Summer temperatures rise across the nation and humidity levels increase, a mosquito population boom is expected across the U.S.

"The second half of summer will likely be hotter than average for much of the central United States," said Dr. Benjamin McMillan, Senior Biologist at Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of area mosquito repellents.

For the Pacific regions, drier conditions will start to develop in conjunction with warmer temperatures. In the Northwest, warmer weather may take longer to really settle in, but the heat of the summer should follow the high rainfall in the region that has been occurring since spring. On the Atlantic side of the country, warm air from the central United States will push into cool air closer to the coast, resulting in increased humidity and rainfall.

"These large-scale shifts in regional weather will support larger mosquito populations in areas where rain follows hot weather," commented Dr. McMillan. "Mosquitoes will come out of hiding when the humidity increases. Watch for mosquito populations to explode once rain brings relief to areas in need of a good soak!"

Working with meteorologists, entomologists, and forecasting data from AccuWeather.com, Thermacell uses a mosquito pressure index that predicts mosquito activity at a local level. The index ranks mosquito pressure on a 1-to-10 scale, with one indicating moderate pressure and 10 indicating extremely high pressure.

Thermacell is predicting extreme levels of mosquito activity for these 10 metropolitan areas for the holiday weekend:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. JACKSON, Miss. - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. NEW ORLEANS – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. LITTLE ROCK, Ark . - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. WICHITA, Kan. - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. PHILADELPHIA - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. NEW YORK - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

Key environmental factors for forecasting mosquito activity are precipitation and temperature. Rainfall and flooding stimulate the development of the eggs of many mosquito species. At the same time, warmer temperatures speed up the time it takes mosquitoes to become adults.

To keep mosquitoes from joining your summer parties, Dr. McMillan recommends using an area repellent to keep mosquitoes away. Thermacell technology uses heat to diffuse highly effective repellent into the air creating a zone of mosquito protection. This zone creates an invisible, scent-free barrier to keep mosquitoes away up to 20-feet from the repeller so you can enjoy the first weekend of summer without mosquitoes.

