Teleperformance Announces Partnership with James Rose

PARIS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and advanced related services, today announced it is partnering with James Rose as a Teleperformance 'Inspired to be the Best' role model. The company highlights athletes who accomplish amazing feats in competition and in life as inspirational examples to reinforce its unrelenting commitment to excellence for employees, clients, partners, and stakeholders around the world. Teleperformance is 'Inspired to be the best' as this group of diverse athletes that partner with the company collectively demonstrate exceptional performance, continuous learning, and an unquenchable desire for constant improvement to achieve new levels of excellence.

"We are thrilled to partner with James Rose, as he embodies the strength, tenacity, and resilience of the human spirit," said Luciana Cemerka, Head of Global Marketing at Teleperformance. "We believe in the power of sheer determination – of having inner strength and will – to achieve the extraordinary, even when great obstacles are in the way. We are inspired by James' focus and tenacity in the face of adversity."

Teleperformance's 'Inspired to be the best' philosophy is based on passion and always persevering to improve and endure to fully achieve individual self-potential. Rose joins a spectacular group of individuals in human achievement; gold medal speed climber champion, Aries Susanti Rahayu; extreme wheelchair moto-crosser, Aaron Fotheringham; acclaimed world class polo player, Adolfo Cambiaso; and world triathlete vice champion, Vasco Vilaça. Focused on promoting its dedication to culture, diversity and inclusion, Rose is the fifth member chosen to inspire and motivate Teleperformance staff, stakeholders, and people everywhere around the world to be the very best they can be.

James Rose

A British Army Veteran, James Rose lost both legs after stepping on an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan in 2009, requiring four years of treatment. With support of friends and family, Rose began rowing and quickly found he excelled at the sport. After only three months, he was selected to be included in Great Britain's rowing team. In 2018, Rose was asked to represent his country once again at the Invictus Games held in Sydney. He also competed in wheelchair basketball and seated volleyball, winning bronze, and silver medals respectively. Additionally, Rose set out to conquer the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, part of the Seven Summits and the tallest mountain in Africa. After completing that milestone, he has also climbed several other mountains in the United Kingdom and in Wales.

Most recently, Rose achieved a personal goal, as he became the first double above-knee amputee to summit Mount Toubkal, which is the highest mountain in North Africa.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and advanced related services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019 and the FTSE4Good index since 2018.

