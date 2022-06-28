ROLD GOLD® CELEBRATES 106 YEARS AS AMERCIA'S BELOVED PRETZEL BRAND WITH A NEW LOOK AND MORE THAN $106,000 IN REAL GOLD UP FOR GRABS

Frito-Lay's classic pretzel brand kicks off new Gold Hunters™ campaign, sending pop culture fans on a 'hunt for gold' through movies, television, music, sports and more; actor, comedian and host Joel McHale gets in on the fun to help consumers strike gold

PLANO, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rold Gold® is turning 106 years old and is marking the occasion by giving away more than $106,000 in gold bars through its new Gold Hunters™ campaign. Launching today, Gold Hunters™ spotlights Rold Gold's pop culture legacy as this limited-time program sends fans on a hunt to find Rold Gold® hidden in the background of their favorite television shows, movies, sports, and music that span decades, all for a chance to win real gold. Also new for the 106-year celebration: Rold Gold's latest bag design, which is set to land on shelves nationwide this summer.

Joel McHale and Rold Gold prepare pretzel lovers to strike it rich with the “Gold Hunters” campaign, where pop culture-savvy fans can enter to win their share of $106,000 in gold bars. (PRNewswire)

Now through September 11, pretzel fans can tune into Rold Gold's social media channels, including @RoldGold (Twitter), to find clues that point to '80s film classics, iconic '90s sitcoms, recent comedy and drama shows, sporting events, non-Rold Gold® advertising, and more moments where they'll find Rold Gold®, including the brand's newest bag design. Clues will also pop up on digital platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, and IMDB throughout the campaign, and all clues will be live on RoldGold.com as of June 27.

Consumers who solve the clues - or spot Rold Gold® on their own - can share they've "found gold" on Twitter using #FoundGold and #Entry, or by simply commenting on the initiating tweet with the two hashtags. With that, they'll be entered to be one of 60 random winners who will take home part of the more than $106,000 in real gold.

Actor, comedian, host, and pop culture expert Joel McHale joins Rold Gold's Gold Hunters™ campaign – acting as a clue himself as he teases a pop culture moment in which he and Rold Gold® both appear. McHale will share his Gold Hunters™ clue via his Instagram on July 6.

"Like Rold Gold®, I've been showing up in pop culture for a really long time and would even consider myself a pop culture authority," said McHale. "In fact, Rold Gold® and I share some on-screen credits – and if pretzel fans can figure out where our film careers have overlapped, they'll have a shot at winning a gold bar. Here are a few hints: friends, housewife, scheme, inspector."

"Rold Gold® has been intertwined in culture for more than a century, not only showing up for pretzel lovers as their go-to snack, but also appearing in some of our favorite cultural moments with some of our favorite personalities, like Joel," said Flavia Simoes, senior director of marketing at Frito-Lay. "We want to celebrate Rold Gold's legacy as both a beloved snack food and as a staple in American pop culture. Our Gold Hunters campaign and latest bag design speak to Rold Gold's enduring relevancy."

The famed pretzels will debut a more modern, evolved style when its new packaging arrives in supermarkets this summer. The updated design stays true to Rold Gold's signature gold and blue color scheme while bringing a brighter, fresher energy to traditionally muted pretzel aisles.

