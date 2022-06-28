Progcap raises US$40 million in investment round led by Creation Investments, Tiger Global and Google

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creation Investments, a global alternative asset manager and leading impact investor in emerging markets, today announced it has led a US$40 million private equity investment in Progcap, a pioneer in corporate-led financing solutions for small and mid-size businesses (SMBs) in India. Existing investor Tiger Global Management is also leading this Series C extension investment round along with Google, a new investor. Existing investor Sequoia Capital India also participated.

To date, Progcap has raised approximately US$100 million in equity and will use the additional funding to support its expansion and accelerate product development.

"Progcap's progress has been exceptional. We are pleased to invest in Progcap once again as the team expands its product offering to further serve retailers in India," said Tyler Day, partner of Chicago-based Creation Investments, which manages US$1.9 billion on behalf of institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals.

Working at the intersection of software and financial services, Delhi-based Progcap aims to be the first full-stack retailer-focused digital bank that digitizes, automates, and eases capital movement across the supply chain to small and medium-sized businesses that have been excluded from the formal financial ecosystem.

Progcap co-founders Pallavi Shrivastava and Himanshu Chandra said: "We are delighted that our existing investors have continued to deepen their conviction in Progcap and thrilled that Google has joined us on this journey. Progcap is becoming the core operating engine for all the transactions of its customers, providing them with credit and technology solutions that make their businesses more efficient."

Progcap is successfully closing the credit gap backed by its technology and a seamless supply chain evaluation for credit assessment. The company is empowering retailers by providing them access to flexible, customized capital that matches their business growth requirements along with a host of other technology solutions to help them increase profitability, manage cash flow and expand their businesses.

About Progcap

Progcap is an award-winning financial technology platform that digitizes supply chains and facilitates access to finance for last mile retailers. The firm is working toward revolutionizing the way digital access is delivered to underserved segments of the Indian retail economy that empower small and medium businesses (SMBs) to progress without obstacles.

Founded by Pallavi Shrivastava and Himanshu Chandra, Progcap has already provided last-mile credit solutions of more than US$750 million through its industry-first, retailer financing platform with strong growth and outstanding portfolio quality.

The company is backed by Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Creation Investments, Google, GrowX Ventures and other well-known investors. For more information, visit https://www.progcap.com/.

About Creation Investments

Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC is a global alternative asset manager and leading impact investor in emerging markets. Worldwide, Creation's investments directly help more than 28 million small businesses. The firm manages US$1.9 billion on behalf of institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Leveraging its deep industry experience, Creation partners with management teams to inject growth equity and facilitate buyout transactions in firms specializing in microfinance, small- and medium-enterprise credit, leasing, factoring, insurance, savings, payments, and mobile money. Together with its portfolio companies, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Creation aims to improve the lives of those at the bottom of the economic pyramid in emerging markets. For more information, visit www.creationinvestments.com.

