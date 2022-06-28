Iscoe Law Firm Reminds Bicyclists About their Rights

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, points out that bike accident injuries are more common than most Floridians realize. Bicyclists account for two percent of all traffic-related deaths and injuries every year. This should come as no surprise, as bicyclists are incredibly vulnerable when involved in a vehicle crash.

Gary T. Iscoe, Esq. Founding Partner of Iscoe Law Firm says bicyclists and family members of people killed in bicycle accidents may be able to take legal action against a driver if the driver was entirely or partially responsible for the accident. In a successful claim, the injured victim will need to prove that:

The motorist did something negligent, careless, or in violation of driving rules. All drivers have an obligation to be reasonably safe. When a motorist doesn't live up to that obligation, it could be a breach of legal duty.

The violation of legal duty was the direct cause of a bicycle accident. As such, you must prove that the driver's behavior directly led to the bike crash.

You sustained actual harm because of the bicycle accident.

Motorists make poor decisions and careless mistakes that can result in bicycle accidents. They may drive while intoxicated, drowsy, or distracted. Others might be speeding or fail to yield immediately before the accident.

