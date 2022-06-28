Hank Debuts Platform to Connect Adults 55+ with In-Person Experiences and Community

Brand raises $7 million in seed round led by General Catalyst

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hank , a new digital platform connecting adults 55+ with people and activities in their community, officially debuted today. The company also announced it has raised $7 million in seed funding led by General Catalyst and Resolute Ventures . By connecting individuals with in-person events and like-minded people, Hank is redefining the midlife experience while helping this demographic build social connections that contribute to health, happiness, and longevity.

Hank matches active adults over the age of 55 with relevant events and activities like pickleball, art workshops, coffee meet-ups, skydiving, and more. Members can find Hank-sponsored events in their area or create their own events to connect with others over shared passions, hobbies, and interests.

"After ten years in the tech industry, I saw a clear and solvable bias problem in how products were developed: age," said Brian Park, co-founder and CEO, Hank. "I created Hank because I knew there was an opportunity to innovate for empty nesters like my parents, who were looking for ways to build their community and preferred to deepen their friendships in real life and not just behind a screen. For them, social activities have been key to happiness in this new chapter of life, and I knew that we could use technology to improve in-person social connections for this specific demographic."

To help shift age-old stereotypes of what a person age 55 plus looks like, Hank has also launched a new brand campaign, "Generation You." Featuring real 55+ adults—not models—living their most vibrant lives, the campaign aims to capture what most age-specific media has not: a realistic and modern representation of age.

"They were the first generation to graduate from mixed tapes to digital playlists. They mastered Pong and successfully survived over 30 versions of the iPhone. They are tech savvy and it's about time for a platform to connect this vibrant community," said Niko Bonatsos, managing director at General Catalyst. "Over 30 percent of the US population is over 50 and those lucky enough to be part of the GenX population have personalities, interests, and hunger for experiences that match their flair for 80's fashion. We are committed to helping the creative and passionate team at Hank as they continue to rapidly grow the brand and create a destination for those who actually know and celebrate the lyrics to 80s music."

Currently, Hank is live in the New York City area, but plans to expand nationally in the second half of this year. To help expedite its expansion, Hank has raised $7M in seed funding led by General Catalyst, with Resolute Ventures, Canaan Partners, The Fund, and Tau Ventures also contributing to this round of fundraising.

To find out more about Hank or to become a member, visit gethank.com .

About Hank

Hank is a digital platform connecting adults 55+ with like-minded people and activities in their community. At Hank, its members aren't letting age define their limits. With curated group activities like pickleball, canasta, skydiving, and more, Hank helps active individuals find connections online that translate into the offline activities and friendships that are critical to happiness and longevity. Currently available for New York City area residents, Hank will expand nationally in the second half of 2022. The company has secured $7MM in seed funding from General Catalyst and Resolute Ventures and is part of AARP ventures accelerator program. For more information visit gethank.com .

