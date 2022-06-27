The Workbase employee platform supports Stripe Climate

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The software provider Workbase (available at: https://www.workbase.com ) is actively doing its part to protect the climate by making monthly donations.

(PRNewsfoto/Workbase Platforms GmbH) (PRNewswire)

Removing CO2 from the atmosphere is crucial to counteracting climate change, but progress is slow. A portion of Workbase's revenue therefore contributes to scaling new CO2 removal technologies, making an important contribution in the fight against the climate crisis.

"At Workbase, we believe that businesses can play a critical role in combating climate change. We are proud to fund CO2 removal for the next generation," says Nils Kröger, founder and CEO of Workbase.

That's why Workbase is part of Stripe Climate - a coalition of more than 25000 companies that are aware of their responsibility for our planet, and therefore determined to reduce CO2 emissions.

One company alone cannot stop climate change. Any voluntary addition to the donations made by our customers is therefore very welcome. Because climate protection concerns us all!

Stripe Climate raises funds from forward-thinking companies around the world to increase demand for carbon removal and to bring these technologies to the public's attention in the first place.

Stripe Climate consistently works with a multidisciplinary group of scientific experts to find, evaluate, and scale up the most promising carbon removal technologies.

Because research into new technologies is costly, early adopters like Workbase help bring promising research approaches to CO2 removal to scale quickly. More can be learned here: https://climate.stripe.com/ZtStJO

About Workbase

Workbase is a leading employee platform for mid-sized companies and corporations to efficiently train employees, increase productivity and systematically scale the business.

Contact

Nils Kröger

Phone: +49 (0) 1520 4907120

Email: press@workbase.com

Web: https://www.workbase.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848304/Workbase_Platforms_GmbH_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Workbase Platforms GmbH