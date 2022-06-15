SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Ironnet, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 21, 2022 - (NYSE: IRNT)

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Ironnet, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of IRNT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: September 15, 2021 to December 15, 2021

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly- issued FY 2022 financial guidance; (iii) the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all relevant times.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of IRNT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 21, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

