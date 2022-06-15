Nuts For Cheese™ Closes $5.35 Million Round To Expand Manufacturing & Distribution

Chef Founded Organic, Plant-Based, Artisanal Cheese Company Ready to Go Nuts!

LONDON, ON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nuts For Cheese ™, maker of dairy-free, plant-based, artisanal cheeses, today announced a $5.35 million round of funding led by Forage Capital Partners along with highly experienced CPG veterans Mike Fata and Dror Balshine.

Founded in 2015 by vegan chef, Margaret Coons, Nuts For Cheese™ self-manufacturers its complete line of fermented cashew-based cheeses and butters with house-made cultures in a certified organic facility without the use of any starches, gums, fillers or artificial flavors. The investment will go towards CAPEX for equipment and facility enhancements to support the rapidly growing consumer demand as well as towards key hires, innovation and marketing initiatives. The company will also be implementing a board of directors led by Mike Fata as Chairman of the Board.

"From the early days I've worked hard to surround myself with the right partners," said Margaret Coons, CEO and Founder at Nuts For Cheese™. "It's been such a journey, from a rented commercial kitchen to building out our current 25,000 square foot facility. What once looked huge to me is now quickly becoming ready for more expansion. This investment comes at a perfect time for us to be able to keep pace with our growth and I couldn't be happier partnering with a company like Forage which has extensive experience in the food space and such an incredible team."

"Nuts For Cheese™ is exactly the type of creative and innovative company that Forage loves to invest in," said Jim Taylor, Partner. "Forage is really excited to invest in a leading vegan cheese company that provides consumers with a real food alternative to traditional cheeses."

According to Nielsen data, the non-dairy cheese category is growing 21% and fueled by an increasing number of consumers adding more plant-based products to their baskets. Per Spins data, sixty-two percent or 79 million U.S. households are now buying plant-based products. Since its founding days sold at farmers markets Nuts For Cheese™ has quickly expanded into more than 1,900 retail outlets in Canada including Sobey's, Fortinos and Save On Foods and almost 2,000 doors in the U.S. made up of a few regions of Whole Foods Market and many strong independent chains with the most recent national launch into Sprouts Farmer's Market in June.

Made with chef-grade quality, Nuts For Cheese™ has always been about innovative recipes that deliver exceptional taste. "I love to create delicious vegan food that brings everyone together," said Coons. "My recipes for our SKUs, Un-Brie-lievable, Smoky Gouda, Black Garlic, Artichoke & Herb, Super Blue and Chipotle Cheddar, focus on delivering a smooth, creamy texture with bold, distinctive flavors. Perfect as the center-piece on a plant-based charcuterie board or as part of a vegan recipe, we hope Nuts For Cheese™ helps elevate any culinary experience."

