Colambda Technologies Inc files FAA Form 8110-12

Colambda Technologies Inc, formally named New Century Resources Corporation, is pleased to announce that it has submitted FAA Form 8110-12, Application for Supplemental Type Certificate (STC). Filing this form is the first step in a process that will lead to formal testing of the Emissions Zero Module (EZM) on piston driven general aviation aircraft. The goal is to obtain Premarket Approval from the FAA for use on all GA aircraft.

Laboratory test and computer simulations have shown the EZM, a patented battery enhancer, can prolong the life of the battery and improve overall battery performance in any starter battery previously approved the FAA.

Speaking for Colambda Technologies and Emissions Zero Module, David Riggs indicated that, "we have filed to merge Emissions Zero Module and Colambda Technologies in our respective states and have completed the substantial steps necessary to consummate the merger. Riggs went on to say, "although we are confident of final approval we cannot announce with any assurance, the FINRA/OTC approval will be obtained."

Colambda Technologies Inc is awaiting final FINRA/OTC approval on a new ticker symbol and completion of the previously announced merger contemplated by a Merger Agreement entered on September 20, 2021.

