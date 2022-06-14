Newly released "WTF?" receives raving, 5 Star review from world-renowned Readers' Favorite®

"This book will bring joy and laughter to all who read it."

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 5 percent of adults worldwide live with depression, but about 75 percent of people with depression don't get the treatment they need. Authors Sharon & Kierra Linen dedicate their brilliant, newly released book What's This Foolishness? to the millions of people who are suffering emotionally, spiritually, and physically in this world today. It is our hope that this little book can brighten your day and bring you comfort, as laughter is the healer of the body, mind, and spirit.

"If you can read this book and not laugh, you need to see a psychologist..." Philip Van Heusen, Readers' Favorite®

What's This Foolishness?, a potential runaway bestseller, was created for a world overcome by sadness, sickness, war, murder, hatred, depression, and the list goes on. The brilliant use of wisdom and humor, empowers "WTF?" to brighten our day and make us smile again. And because laughter is a healer of the body, mind, and spirit, "WTF?" will make the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for that "special someone" in your life.... Even if that "special someone" is YOU!

The Benefits of Laughter and Humor Physical health benefit Boosts immunity Lowers stress hormones Decreases pain Relaxes your muscles Prevents heart disease Mental health benefits Adds joy and zest to life Eases anxiety and tension Relieves stress Improves mood Strengthens resilience Social benefits Strengthens relationships Attracts others to us Enhances teamwork Helps defuse conflict Promotes group bonding

