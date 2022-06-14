Golden Grail Tech Beverages Announces Their Acquisition of KOZ Water

The Company currently has five brand offerings that are environmentally sustainable alternatives to plastic bottles.

WESTON, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing announces acquiring KOZ Water https://kozwater.com/. KOZ Water is a premium purified and pH balanced water packaged in completely plastic-free 12oz and 16oz cans. KOZ Water has had much success on Amazon and on the West Coast.

(PRNewsfoto/Golden Grail Technology Corp) (PRNewswire)

As bottled water exploded in popularity, it has contributed to a growing environmental problem. Sales of bottled water now exceed those of soda and beer in the U.S. Source: BusinessInsider.com. Despite efforts to encourage recycling in cities across the country, plastic bottles used for soda and water are rarely recycled, research shows, and the U.S. was the 20th biggest contributor to plastic waste in the oceans (out of 192 countries) as a result, in part, of our thirst for bottled beverages.

Aluminum, meanwhile, has emerged as a major competitor to plastic bottles according to data from the International Bottled Water Association.

"Aluminum is infinitely recyclable, and cans are the single-most recycled beverage package in the world," said Sherrie Rosenblatt, spokeswoman for the Can Manufacturers Institute, a trade group. "In a world that is increasingly concerned about scarce resources, aluminum cans have the ability to be recycled over and over, forever, without losing strength or quality."

"Single use plastic water bottles exist because there are times in life when one time use is either an easier option or the only option. KOZ Water provides a better option for those moments. KOZ Water, a premium canned purified water, offers an infinitely recyclable alternative to plastic water bottles," Eduard Abel, Co-Founder of KOZ Water. "We are thrilled to become part of the Golden Grail family of brands to fuel the next phase of growth for the KOZ Water brand. They have the expertise and distribution to expand further than we could have on our own which means more cans in hands and less plastic in our landfills and waterways."

Golden Grail recently assured its dedication to environmental initiatives and their overall commitment to their Environmental, Social and Governance factors. This past March they announced their ownership of Cause Water https://causewater.com/ a pristine mountain spring water, packaged in an aluminum 16oz can with a resealable cap, with a mission to help the global issue of plastic waste. They also announced switching their newly acquired popular kids brand Tickle Water https://www.drinkticklewater.com/ to an aluminum can. In addition, their energy drink Spider is offered in an aluminum can. The Company currently has five brand offerings that are environmentally sustainable alternatives to plastic bottles, Spider Energy, Cause Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can and KOZ Water.

"Reducing plastic waste should be a top priority for all beverage companies. As a leader and innovator in the beverage industry, we recognize the significant role Golden Grail Beverages can play in helping to change the way our communities consume and dispose of single-use water. As Americans drink more bottled water than ever before, environmental advocates are pushing companies to put water in aluminum cans instead of plastic. Golden Grail is ahead of this trend and we will capture sales and momentum," Steven Hoffman, CEO, Golden Grail Tech Beverages.

Golden Grail is a fast paced, progressive beverage company interested in building out a portfolio of relevant brands, in emerging and high-growth categories in order to bring long-term shareholder value.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water for kids, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on sophisticated management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

For more information on Golden Grail Technology Beverages (OTC: GOGY) visit

www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailTechBeverages

https://twitter.com/golden_grail

Podcast: https://epodcastnetwork.com/disruption-in-the-marketplace-with-erin-heit-of-golden-grail-technology-corp

Golden Grail Portfolio

Cause Water is Pristine Mountain Spring Water with a Cause

Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

For more information visit:

https://causewater.com/

https://www.facebook.com/CauseWaterBeverage

https://www.instagram.com/cause_water/

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

For more information visit http://www.drinkticklewater.com

https://www.facebook.com/drinkticklewater

'Sketch Can' - The first and only 'sketch can' features a personalization space and a social media hash tag to invite Tickle fans to interact with the brand by drawing on the can and then sharing their custom can on Tik Tok. 'Sketch Can' provides kids with a brand they can call their own. It is a healthy premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives. 'Sketch Can' comes in a fully recyclable package, in two delicious flavors Watermelon and Sour Green Apple. Kids won't be able to resist the urge to sip and sketch.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

For more information visit www.DrinkTrevi.com

https://www.facebook.com/DrinkTrevi

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

For more information visit

https://spiderenergydrink.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SpiderEnergyDrink

https://www.instagram.com/spiderenergydrink/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp