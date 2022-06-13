CRATE Modular Partners with Education Facilities Group (EFG) to Construct New Modular Education Building in Los Angeles

Developed by an experienced education facilities firm, the girls' charter school will provide a beautiful education space for young female athletes using modern modular building methods

CARSON, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRATE Modular , a leading manufacturer of steel modular buildings, today announced they are collaborating with Education Facilities Group(EFG) to manufacture the modules that will comprise a 23,000 square-foot facility for the Girls Athletic Leadership School (GALS LA) in Los Angeles. The new GALS LA two-story educational building will feature (17) state of the art modern classrooms constructed from repurposed shipping containers that featuring open space with abundant natural light and full-height glazing.

This project demonstrates an innovative and sustainable approach to school design and construction. Rendering of main entrance by Franco Architects. (PRNewswire)

GALS LA is an all-girls charter school that takes a holistic approach to development, recognizing a connection between a healthy mind and body. The school integrates health and wellness by providing a curriculum addressing physical, emotional and psychosocial needs of female students.

CRATE manufactures multifamily and public works projects, and has a long history of building schools locally in LA. Their innovative modular construction process and streamlined approach allows for expedited schedules. For education facilities like GALS LA, this means that buildings can be deployed rapidly, and schools open sooner.

"We are always enthusiastic to take on education projects," said CRATE Modular CEO Rich Rozycki. "Right now, there is a great need for more space and classrooms in the education system. The challenge is building while keeping school schedules intact, but with a modular approach, fabrication is swift."

Partnering on the project is EFG, a local school developer. They lead teams through EFG has extensive experience building schools in California, including the Renaissance Arts Academy in northeast Los Angeles, Magnolia Science Academy in Santa Ana and Equitas Academy Charter School in Los Angeles. The GALS LA facility will be the first EFG education project that is modularly constructed, serving as a milestone for the organization.

"GALS LA will better exemplify how education facilities can be delivered both cost-efficiently and quickly, while also maintaining a beautiful and high-quality infrastructure" Rozycki said. "We are excited to add GALS LA to our fast-growing portfolio of meaningful projects. Projects like these are incredibly rewarding - good schools contribute to thriving communities. We are always happy to be part of community building."

About CRATE Modular

CRATE Modular is an industry leader in steel modular construction for the multifamily, educational, residential, and commercial construction sectors. We have years of experience with project types of all sizes and complexities. CRATE's approach eliminates workflow inefficiencies, shortens the development cycle compared to conventional site-built construction, reduces waste, and produces stronger and more durable buildings. CRATE Modular buildings are manufactured in Los Angeles and are delivered ready-to-install. For more information, please visit https://cratemodular.com/

