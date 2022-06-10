US LBM NAMES WENDY RADTKE EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

National building materials distributor expands executive leadership team to support continued growth

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has announced that Wendy Radtke has joined the company's executive leadership team as executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

In her role as CHRO, Radtke is responsible for leading the development and implementation of US LBM's overall associate experience and organizational effectiveness strategy, which includes learning, development, recruitment, talent management, compensation and benefits.

Radtke succeeds Wendy Whiteash as US LBM's CHRO, who has moved into the role of executive vice president of Integration & Strategic Priorities. Radtke will report directly to US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson.

"I'm delighted to welcome Wendy to our team," said Gibson. "As a people-focused business, the leadership and wealth of experience she brings in human resources and talent management will allow us to continue to thrive and grow as an employer-of-choice."

Radtke has held CHRO roles with multiple industrial and consumer facing brands, including Clarios, Babcock and Wilcox and TruGreen. She has also held HR leadership roles at Goodyear, Honeywell, PepsiCo and 3M. Radtke holds a master's degree in Industrial Relations from the Carlson School of Business at the University of Minnesota and bachelor's degrees in English and Psychology from Indiana University.

US LBM is the largest privately owned full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com.

