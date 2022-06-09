sweetFrog and ICEE Team Up on a New Sorbet Swirl this Summer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetFrog (www.sweetFrog.com), the premium frozen yogurt brand, is partnering with ICEE® on a cool, new summertime swirl. The sweetFrog ICEE® swirl is now available at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores.

New Limited Time ICEE Sorbet Swirl Now Available at sweetFrog

This summer, guests can cool off with a new swirl made with Cherry ICEE® Sorbet and Blue Raspberry ICEE® Sorbet. These two familiar and beloved flavors are swirled together, combining two favorites into one sweet cup.

"We are excited to partner with ICEE this summer on a new sorbet swirl," said Heather Marini, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of sweetFrog. "The two flavors together combine these longtime favorites and offer our guests an alternative to dairy all summer long!"

The sweetFrog ICEE® swirl will be available at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores for a limited time until August 30, 2022.





Promotional Flavor:

Cherry ICEE ® Sorbet

Blue Raspberry ICEE® Sorbet

Promotional Swirl:

Cherry ICEE® Sorbet and Blue Raspberry ICEE® Sorbet

About sweetFrog®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.



About The ICEE Company

Founded in 1967, The ICEE Company is the leader and innovator in the frozen beverage industry, offering the most comprehensive frozen beverage package and service network in the beverage and foodservice categories. The brand portfolio includes ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, PARROT-ICE fruit smoothies, THELMA's frozen lemonade, and frozen cocktails. The ICEE Company is also a major service provider to the foodservice category through ICEE Managed Service. The ICEE Company is a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF), and operates Service Centers throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada. ICEE is distributed globally across Europe, China, Central America, the GCC and Australia.

