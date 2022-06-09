Professor Lars Iversen joins MC2 Therapeutics as new Chief Medical Officer

COPENHAGEN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MC2 Therapeutics A/S, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, has named Lars Iversen, MD, DMSc an esteemed chair professor in dermatology at Aarhus University Hospital and at Aarhus University, its new full-time Chief Medical Officer (CMO) as of October 1st, 2022.

Professor Lars Iversen will be a key member of the Executive Team at MC2 Therapeutics. He will be responsible for continued high quality in the strategy, direction, and execution of the company's clinical development plans. His tasks will also include identification of new first-in-indication or best-in-class projects within auto-immune and inflammatory conditions (I&I) and maintenance and expansion of MC2 Therapeutics' network of healthcare professionals, patient organizations and medical and scientific advisors in USA and Europe.

"Lars Iversen brings substantial experience and an extensive international network in the field of dermatology to the company," said Jesper J. Lange, CEO of MC2 Therapeutics. "Within his research and participation in many clinical trials, Lars has received several honors for his work. His expertise will play a central role in our commitment to redefine the treatment experience of patients and address unmet needs for people with autoimmune and chronic inflammatory conditions."

Professor Lars Iversen has been a member of the International Psoriasis Council (IPC) board of directors since 2017. He has done a wide array of national and international committee work and collaboration and has been invited speaker at several international conferences in Asia, Europe, and USA. Lars Iversen is author or co-author of 250 articles, reviews or book-chapters and patents and has served as sub-investigator or principal investigator, as well as national coordinator on several clinical trials during the last 20 years. In 2019 he established the National Center of Autoimmune Diseases at Aarhus University Hospital.

"I look very much forward to joining MC2 Therapeutics. I have been following the company for years and I am impressed how the team has successfully managed all the aspects of the development and launch of Wynzora in US and EU. In addition, the pipeline is exciting, comprising first-in-indication novel drug candidates based on MC2's groundbreaking research into urea derived diseases," said Professor Lars Iversen. "I have been devoted to the field of dermatology and autoimmune diseases my entire career and by joining MC2 I now get the opportunity to more directly influence and initiate new projects addressing the needs of patients together with an equally committed team."

Lars Iversen takes on the role as CMO after Johan Selmer, MD who has decided to devote more time to his family after a long and very impressive career. Johan Selmer will continue to work for MC2 Therapeutics as Executive Medical Advisor and focus his efforts on identifying and assisting in the early and clinical development of novel therapies with a unique clinical profile within auto-immune and inflammatory conditions.

Biography Professor Lars Iversen

Lars Iversen (Professor, MD, DMSc) is chair professor in dermatology at University of Aarhus since 2012. He graduated as a doctor from Aarhus University in 1991 and in 2003 he became a specialist in dermato-venerology. In 2019 he established the National Center of Autoimmune Diseases at Aarhus University Hospital.

National and international committee work and collaboration:

From 2008- 2015 he was a member of the Scientific Advisory board of the European Skin Research Fund under the European Society of Dermatological Research (ESDR); from 2014-2017 Chairman of the Topical Treatment Working Group of the International Psoriasis Council; since 2017 a member of the International Psoriasis Council (IPC) board of directors; from 2017-2018 President elect of the Danish Dermatological Society (DDS); from 2018-2020 President of the Danish Dermatological Society (DDS); and from 2019-2020 board member of the Nordic Dermatological Association.

About MC2 Therapeutics A/S

MC2 Therapeutics A/S is a privately held commercial stage pharmaceutical company committed to redefine the treatment experience and address unmet needs for people with autoimmune and chronic inflammatory conditions. MC2 Therapeutics has developed and commercialized a next generation topical treatment for plaque psoriasis based on its unique formulation and delivery system, PAD Technology™, and is developing a pipeline of new first-in-indication therapies such as CKD-ap 3-5 (uremic pruritus), lichen sclerosus and Sjogren dry eye. MC2 Therapeutics has also recently launched its biotech-derived biomee™ skin care line for people with dry, itchy and sensitive skin.

For additional information on MC2 Therapeutics Group, please visit www.mc2therapeutics.com

