Fortune 500 Healthcare Insurance Company Selects Bright Pattern

One of the largest health insurance companies deploys Bright Pattern call center software in days to reach out to healthcare providers to review their credentials and expand their healthcare partner network.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software , has been deployed by one of the largest health insurance companies in the United States. Bright Pattern is utilized by the health insurance company's credentialing department to proactively reach out to medical healthcare providers to assess qualifications and credential new healthcare providers in their network. This is the third Fortune 500 company to select Bright Pattern as a partner.

Per the National Library of Medicine, credentialing is a formal process that utilizes an established series of guidelines to ensure that patients receive the highest level of care from healthcare professionals who have undergone the most stringent scrutiny regarding their ability to practice medicine. Credentialing also assures the patient that they are being treated by providers whose qualifications, training, licensure, and ability to practice medicine are acceptable. Credentialing also ensures that all healthcare workers are held to the same standard

Bright Pattern partner, Go2Uno, deployed Bright Pattern with the health insurance company due to the call center software's reliability, scalability, and outbound dialing capabilities. The deployment was completed in three days, reflecting Bright Pattern's industry-leading speed of deployment and ease of use. Customer review sites have also noted Bright Pattern's fastest time to deploy in the industry. Due to the nature of credentialing, the health insurance company needed a solution that could personalize outreach and improve agent efficiency, while giving the potential healthcare providers and medical professionals an effective, seamless way to handle callbacks in case they missed the outbound interaction.

In the future, the company will be adding new features to their call center, such as CRM integrations and support for messenger apps as part of their digital transformation initiatives. Choosing Bright Pattern makes the addition of new digital channels easy and fast, improving the ability to communicate with customers on digital and mobile channels.

"Our record growth the last three years has been driven by new enterprise customers as well as the mid-size companies. These companies have moved to us from other cloud and premise contact center providers due to our enterprise scalability, reliability, ease-of-deployment, and ease-of-use that no other vendor can match", noted Ted Hunting, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Bright Pattern.

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified – yet robust – omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the time and cost of professional services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

