ALL ARTS Continues Acclaimed Artist in Residence Program with Six Artists Announced in New Collaboration with HERE

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artistic duo Ximena Garnica and Shige Moriya; creative partners Kameron Neal and Paul Pinto; and solo artists Diana Oh and James Whiteside chosen for third annual arts commissioning program

ALL ARTS is a free nationwide arts and culture streaming platform created by The WNET Group, the parent company of New York’s PBS Stations. (PRNewswire)

ALL ARTS, the multimedia platform covering visual art, music, theater, dance, film, literature, and more, will commission new work from six artists as part of its 2023 ALL ARTS Artist in Residence program in a new collaboration with HERE. The work produced through the residency program will air on the ALL ARTS broadcast channel, streaming app and other digital platforms in Spring 2023.

The 2023 ALL ARTS Artists in Residence include artistic duo Ximena Garnica and Shige Moriya who will create a film examining society's post-industrial relationship to food as a companion piece to their immersive live performance "A Meal," which is in development at HERE; multidisciplinary artists Paul Pinto and Kameron Neal who will build on their series of immersive music video cantatas interrogating "whiteness," first presented digitally in HERE's PROTOTYPE Festival in January 2021 and by La Mama and CultureHub in February 2022; artist Diana Oh who is known for their genre-defying work, which celebrates queer, trans and non-binary people; and American Ballet Theatre principal dancer and choreographer James Whiteside who doubles as an online pop music performer under the stage name JbDubs.

"We are delighted to collaborate closely with HERE to support this diverse group of artists and introduce their work to a wider audience," said James King, Artistic Director of ALL ARTS. "These artists are pushing the boundaries of their respective discipline and reshaping the contemporary art landscape."

"As a launching pad for genre-blending artists, HERE is delighted to partner with ALL ARTS to foster the cutting-edge work of these artists and build on our commitment to expand the digital reach of our programming," said Kristin Marting, Founding Artistic Director of HERE.

This is the third season of the ALL ARTS Artist in Residence program, which was expanded in 2021 through a partnership with The Shed. The program launched in 2020 with Taylor Mac, MacArthur Fellow and Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, as its inaugural Artist in Residence.

Past seasons of ALL ARTS Artist in Residence are available to stream nationwide on the free ALL ARTS app and AllArts.org/ArtistInResidence and include Matthew Whitaker: About Tomorrow, an autobiographical film from jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker; The Roll Call: The Roots to Strange Fruit, a sonic opera from Obie Award winner Jonathan McCrory; There is no movement without rhythm, an exploration of bodily and spiritual liberation in the music of the African Diaspora by multimedia artist Le'Andra LeSeur; Volvo Truck and the Girls From Up the Hill, an impressionistic performance film from DonChristian Jones; and Taylor Mac's Whitman in the Woods., a drag performance film exploring Walt Whitman's poetry.

Created by The WNET Group, ALL ARTS launched in 2019 to reduce barriers to experiencing the arts and build new audiences for cultural organizations. ALL ARTS' New York Emmy-winning programming is available online nationwide through http://www.allarts.org, the free ALL ARTS app on all major streaming platforms and @AllArtsTV on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. New York area TV viewers can also watch the 24/7 broadcast channel.

About HERE

The Obie Award-winning HERE (Kristin Marting, Founding Artistic Director) was named a Top Ten Off-Off Broadway Theatre by Time Out New York and is a leader in the field of producing and presenting new, hybrid performances viewed as a seamless integration of artistic disciplines — theater, dance, music and opera, puppetry, media, visual and installation, spoken word and performance art. HERE's standout productions include Eve Ensler's "The Vagina Monologues," Taylor Mac's "The Lily's Revenge" and "The Hang," Trey Lyford & Geoff Sobelle's "all wear bowlers," Young Jean Lee's "Songs of the Dragons Flying to Heaven," James Scruggs' "Disposable Men," Corey Dargel's "Removable Parts," Robin Frohardt's "The Pigeoning," and Basil Twist's "Symphonie Fantastique." Since its founding in 1993, HERE and the artists it has supported have received 18 Obies, two Bessies, three Drama League nominations, five Drama Desk nominations, two Pulitzer Prizes, four Doris Duke Awards, seven Tony nominations and two MacArthur Fellowships.

About ALL ARTS

ALL ARTS is breaking new ground as the premier destination for inspiration, creativity and art of all forms. This New York Emmy-winning arts and culture hub is created by The WNET Group, the community-supported home of New York's PBS stations. With the aim of being accessible to viewers everywhere, ALL ARTS' Webby-nominated programming – from digital shorts to feature films – is available online nationwide through AllArts.org, the free ALL ARTS app on all major streaming platforms and @AllArtsTV on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. New York area TV viewers can also watch the 24/7 broadcast channel. For all the ways to watch, visit AllArts.org/Everywhere.

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the nonprofit parent company of New York’s THIRTEEN – America’s flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; Long Island’s only NPR station WLIW-FM; and ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider. (PRNewsfoto/The WNET Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The WNET Group