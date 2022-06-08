Syra Health Continues Expansion

CARMEL, Ind., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health, Corp. ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), an emerging health care and life sciences leader, today announced a major expansion due to growth in contracts received. Syra Health supports health and life sciences organizations across the spectrum by providing health equity solutions, healthcare education, medical communication solutions, and value-based care services. The Company has more than doubled the size of its office space and has added nearly 75 employees since 2020. The Company is well on its way to reaching 150 total employees, in Indiana alone, over the next year. This expansion is due to the success of current projects including contracts with the government, pharmaceuticals, academia, and payers.

Syra Health - A catalyst for improving health outcomes. (PRNewswire)

Syra Health is a minority and women-owned scientific and medically oriented professional services company, and the leadership team has significant professional experience with the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare institutions, managed care markets, and government agencies.

Syra Health has a growing service line with numerous solutions including population health management, behavioral and mental health, health analytics and quality, medical education and outreach with the goal of improving patient lives and health outcomes. The total addressable market in the next few years for the various US market segments Syra Health targets is approximately $350 billion and is growing rapidly. The fastest growing segments are healthcare educational solutions, 10% CAGR through 2028, and health analytics, 20% CAGR until 2028, and behavioral health, 5.3% CAGR. The company believes it has numerous competitive advantages including offering a full spectrum of services across all customer segments, experienced and dedicated health analytics and client program management teams. The Syra Health technology team also has a robust pipeline of innovative products and applications in development that are catered to patient engagement and education.

"Syra Health is in the process of establishing a national footprint by adding additional public and private sector customers, additional employees outside of Indiana, and an enhanced and diverse array of services and solutions. The Company is experiencing sizeable growth and we believe it is poised for larger growth in the future," said Deepika Vuppalanchi, PhD, CEO.

About Syra Health

Syra Health partners with public and private sector healthcare and life science organizations in addressing the most pressing challenges by providing forward-thinking, innovative, and sustainable solutions. Syra Health is a scientific and medically oriented professional services company that leverages deep healthcare and managed-care industry expertise to create solutions for our clients based on real-world evidence and insights from advanced analytics. The services and solutions include population health management, behavioral and mental health, health education, medical communications, health analytics and quality, and government solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements.' The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Syra Health specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Colette Hardesty

Media Contact

(317) 922-0922

media@syrahealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Syra Health