Greenidge Generation Provides May 2022 Operational Update

May 2022 Operational Update

Produced approximately 195 bitcoin in May 2022

Approximate 1.7 EH/s of mining capacity from approximately 20,400 miners as of May 31, 2022

25% of hash rate capacity located at Spartanburg, SC facility

FAIRFIELD, Conn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge"), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, today provided an operational update for the month of May 2022.

During the month of May 2022, Greenidge produced approximately 195 bitcoin. As of May 31, 2022, Greenidge had approximately 1.7 EH/s of mining capacity from approximately 20,400 miners. Approximately 25% of the capacity was located at Greenidge's facility in Spartanburg, SC which was acquired and commenced operations in December 2021.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. Greenidge is committed to 100% carbon-neutral datacenter operations at all of its locations by utilizing low-carbon sources of energy and offsetting its carbon footprint.

