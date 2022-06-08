AANP Statement on U.S. House of Representatives Passage of H.R. 6087

The Improving Access to Workers' Compensation for Injured Federal Workers Act would ensure federal workers receive prompt access to high-quality health care for work-related injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) President April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, issued the following statement applauding the U.S. House of Representatives passage of H.R. 6087, the Improving Access to Workers' Compensation for Injured Federal Workers Act.

American Association of Nurse Practitioners (PRNewsfoto/American Association of Nurse P) (PRNewswire)

By passing this bill today, the U.S. House has once again acted to reduce unnecessary barriers to timely care

"On behalf of AANP and more than 355,000 nurse practitioners (NPs), we thank Representatives Courtney (D-CT) and Walberg (R-MI) and the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor for its bipartisan leadership to pass H.R. 6087. We applaud the U.S. House of Representatives and the 325 Members of Congress who voted in favor of this important legislation, which will help ensure injured federal workers receive prompt access to high-quality health care for their work-related injuries. Today's action in the U.S. House helps move federal employees — who can already choose an NP as their health care provider under the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program — one step closer to utilizing those same providers to certify and oversee the care of their workplace-related injuries. H.R. 6087 is a common-sense, no-cost solution to give federal workers timely access to the care they need, when they need it most. By passing this bill today, the U.S. House has once again acted to reduce unnecessary barriers to timely care, enabling the nation's NPs to provide health care services in accordance with state law. We urge the U.S. Senate to promptly pass H.R. 6087."

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 355,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org. For COVID-19 information from AANP, visit aanp.org/COVID19.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Practitioners