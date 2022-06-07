Sojern Raises $23,000 to Support Global Nonprofits with Executives Matching Employee Gifts

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, Sojern held its annual employee conference ("GloCon") in Omaha, Nebraska where it announced the results of a giving competition led by Sojern Gives Back (SGB), an employee resource group focused on charitable giving and volunteering in our local communities. We are proud to say that SGB secured 316 individual donations for seven impactful global organizations over the course of the two-week competition. The company's executive team matched all contributions bringing the donation total to $23,203.

Sojern executives each chose to support a global nonprofit organization that aligns with our company values—unifying our dispersed global team, which includes many remote employees, through collaborative and competitive charitable giving. The following organizations were chosen including three supporting relief in Ukraine:

In addition to the giving competition, Sojern's global offices held in-person volunteering events in six cities with local organizations that were thoughtfully chosen by the local SGB lead. 88 Sojern employees participated in these projects which include building infrastructure in local parks in San Francisco, gardening and plant maintenance in Dublin and London, and donating 2,300 pounds of food to an Omaha food pantry totaling out to 252 hours worked.

Another example of recent activity by the group, SGB partnered with Hotel Tech Report 's Hospitality for Peace initiative to support the Ukraine humanitarian crisis with a donation of $5,000 to the International Rescue Committee . In addition, Sojern provided its employees with resources to donate to organizations doing work in Ukraine and informed them with credible news sources to help better understand the situation.

Sojern strives to make an impact in the communities of all its employees across the globe. Each year, Sojern leaders decide on a theme to make a local impact in our communities like going green, literacy, or reducing inequality. In addition to our efforts with SGB, Sojern grants its employees 40 hours per year to volunteer in their community. Our giving philosophy allows for each person to give directly to the causes most important to them.

To learn more about Sojern Gives Back, or if you are interested in joining a company that believes in giving back, visit our careers page .

Sojern employees from Dublin keep Dalkey a beautiful heritage town by maintaining the streets and parks in the area.

Sojern's San Francisco office cleaning up the Golden Gate National Parks Conservatory.

Sojern Dubai team partnering with Thrift for Good, a social enterprise born from the vision of a sustainable world where everyone has what they need to thrive.

About Sojern

Sojern is a leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern provides multichannel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. Thousands of hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travelers around the world.

