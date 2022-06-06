Neogen® Viroxide Super™ Approved for Canadian Distribution

New approval of disinfectant expands Neogen's Canadian biosecurity portfolio

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that the Natural and Non-Prescriptive Health Products Directorate Branch of Health Canada has granted approval for the distribution of Neogen® Viroxide Super™ in Canada.

Neogen Viroxide Super is a peroxygen-based powder disinfectant that offers rapid broad-spectrum disinfection as part of a comprehensive biosecurity program. Neogen Viroxide Super can be used for the disinfection of animal housing and equipment, boot baths, vehicles, and other hard, non-porous surfaces.

"We are pleased to be able to offer this biosecurity solution to our Canadian customers, demonstrating our commitment to providing a comprehensive biosecurity program for our global community," said John Adent, Neogen's President and CEO. "This solution is ideal for use in production and companion animal facilities, farm premise, and aquaculture environments, helping to protect animals, food, and people from bacteria and viruses."

Neogen Viroxide Super's active ingredients are potassium peroxymonosulfate and sodium chloride. It has been proven effective against multiple industry-relevant bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19 and avian influenza. The product is efficacious in hard water, and its preparation is simplified by a color change to green that indicates it is ready to use. In addition to Neogen Viroxide Super, Neogen offers a comprehensive suite of cleaners and disinfectants for a wide variety of biosecurity applications.

Health Canada's approval for the distribution of Neogen Viroxide Super joins the approvals of other global regulatory agencies, including the U.S. EPA, for the use of the disinfectant to help in the fight against the spread of disease.

Neogen's comprehensive suite of biosecurity products, including sanitizers, apparel, cleaners, and disinfectants, was primarily developed for use in Neogen's agricultural markets, but many would prove useful to stop the spread of disease, wherever it exists.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

