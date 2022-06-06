Jackpocket Named Official Digital Lottery Partner of the Colorado Rockies

Partnership marks Jackpocket's third deal in Major League Baseball

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, and the Colorado Rockies today announced Jackpocket as the Official Mobile Lottery Partner of the Rockies baseball team. This partnership is Jackpocket's third with a Major League Baseball (MLB) team, after announcing deals earlier this spring with the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers .

Jackpocket is Official Digital Lottery Partner of the Colorado Rockies (PRNewswire)

With this partnership, Jackpocket will be hosting ticket giveaways, free branded merchandise, and also offering unique VIP experiences for Rockies fans. New players will be able to enter the unique code "ROCKIES" at checkout in the Jackpocket app to receive a free lottery ticket.

"As baseball season really heats up, our partnership with the Colorado Rockies couldn't come at a better time," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. "The Rockies are a local institution and we're excited to bring fans a new, digital-first way to play the lottery while also celebrating their love of this storied team."

"We are thrilled to partner with Jackpocket to facilitate growth of their brand amongst our audience," said Walker Monfort, Rockies Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Alongside their existing partnerships in professional and collegiate sports, we look forward to enhancing their user base throughout the Rocky Mountain region."

In addition to giveaways and VIP experiences, Jackpocket will be featured on Rockies.com and social media, Rockies radio, LED assets at Coors Field and McGregor Square and throughout the stadium's concourse televisions.

This is Jackpocket's seventh major league sports partnership, adding to a growing roster of relationships with the NFL, NBA, NHL, and college athletics. The Rockies were in the top 10 for highest attendance in 2021 out of any MLB team, clocking in at the ninth highest.

ABOUT JACKPOCKET

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

ABOUT THE COLORADO ROCKIES

The Colorado Rockies are a Major League Baseball team competing in the West Division of the National League (NL). The franchise is a newer one to MLB, founded as an expansion team in 1993. They have qualified for the post-season playoffs five times, winning the NL pennant in 2007. For additional information on the Rockies, please visit mlb.com/rockies and follow the team on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. (PRNewsfoto/Jackpocket) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackpocket