Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MANSFIELD, Pa., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: CZFS), the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB), recently declared a cash dividend for its shareholders.

The cash dividend of $0.475 per share and a 1% stock dividend are payable on June 24, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2022. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.2% over the regular cash dividend of $0.460 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2021.

"As evidenced by our financial performance, our Community Banking model is not only strong, but thriving," noted Randall Black, CEO & President. "We believe that our recent approval to uplist our stock on Nasdaq complements our demonstrated growth and will raise our overall profile, driving shareholder value."

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is a $2.19 billion bank holding company conducting business through First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB). First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB) operates 30 offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York.

