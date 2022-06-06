1-800 Contacts Celebrates the Seventh Annual National Eyewear Day with Sitewide Sales

The direct-to-consumer pioneer is offering 25% off all new contacts orders and 40% off glasses, including upgrades

DRAPER, Utah, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800 Contacts, the largest retailer of contact lenses in the United States, today celebrates the seventh annual National Eyewear Day. To celebrate with the 75% of the country that needs vision correction, 1-800 Contacts is offering 25% off all new contacts orders and 40% off glasses through its glasses brand, Liingo Eyewear.

1 800 contacts logo (PRNewsFoto/1-800 Contacts) (PRNewswire)

Since its founding as a direct-to-consumer pioneer 27 years ago, 1-800 Contacts continues to champion overall eye health and fight for greater consumer choice and control over vision care. National Eyewear Day serves as a yearly reminder to celebrate corrective eyewear in all its forms. Also, it's a good time to educate consumers about proper eye care.

In 2018, 1-800 Contacts bought Liingo Eyewear to provide consumers with a straightforward way to fulfill their vision needs outside of contact lenses. Together, the brands offer eyewear ranging from all the top contact lens brands to sunglasses — all available at the push of a button. Many consumers are even eligible to renew their prescription online through ExpressExam in 10 minutes.

The sales on 1800Contacts.com and LiingoEyewear.com last through 9 p.m. MT on June 6.

About 1-800 Contacts

1-800 Contacts is the original disruptor of the vision industry. The brand is well-known for efficient, high-quality, and delightful customer service and has advocated relentlessly on behalf of customers, paving the way for a new generation of DTC brands. 1-800 Contacts is the largest seller of contact lenses in the U.S., serving more than 20 million customers over the last 27 years. The growing portfolio of innovative 1-800 Contacts brands includes Liingo Eyewear, 6over6, Boomerang, and Premium Vision.

Media Contact

Elyse Freeman

EFreeman@1800contacts.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 1-800 Contacts