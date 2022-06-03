NanoMosaic Partners with BrickBio to Increase its Neurology Content with Novel Tau (Phospho-Thr217) Antibody

BOSTON, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoMosaic, the pioneer and leader of nanoneedle technology (MosaicNeedle™) for proteomics and multi-omics, is increasing its capabilities in neurology companion diagnostics (CDx) and future diagnostic tests, by offering a novel, highly sensitive site-specific conjugated antibody against phosphorylated Tau (Phospho-Thr217). The novel antibody has been designed to have higher affinities and enhanced performance on NanoMosaic's Tessie™ platform.

The demand from pharmaceutical partners for a highly sensitive, wide dynamic range, proteomics platform in neurology, utilizing a fully automated sample preparation solution on a standard liquid handler, initiated the collaboration between NanoMosaic and BrickBio, the leader in unnatural amino acid (UAA) incorporation and site-specific conjugation. BrickBio has designed a novel Phospho-Thr217 antibody, and using its Site-Select Panel™ will rapidly procure variants of the antibody conjugated with proprietary NanoMosaic moieties at optimal performance enhancing sites. The final sites chosen will significantly emphasize key properties of the antibody's performance, while working in conjunction with the surface chemistry dynamics on the NanoChip™, that will result in a sensitive, label-free, robust proteomic neurology solution with digital quantitation.

"NanoMosaic's unique approach to high-sensitivity detection is significantly enhanced by expanding our conjugation strategies," said Josh Ritchey, VP of Product Development at NanoMosaic. "Utilizing proprietary moieties to enable these unique binding modes truly places NanoMosaic at the forefront of proteomic assay performance," Ritchey concluded.

"The site-specific introduction of stable conjugation handles across the entire antibody scaffold, powered by BrickBio's Site-Select Panel™, continues to expand the repertoire of previously inaccessible applications," said James Italia, VP of Commercial Development at BrickBio. "No other technology enables the breadth of conjugation site flexibility necessary to drive spatially oriented surface functionalization with unprecedented control," Italia concluded.

"The collaboration between BrickBio and NanoMosaic to develop a novel Phospho-Thr217 antibody, for pharmaceutical partners developing CDx assays and future IVD, in vitro diagnostic, applications will enable unprecedented, fully automated workflow advantages that provide precise digital measurements at the highest throughput with the widest dynamic range, in comparison to any current commercial proteomics system," stated John Boyce, Co-Founder of Tiger Gene. "These development and measurement advantages may translate to a significant increase in efficacious treatments for patients," Boyce concluded.

About NanoMosaic Inc

NanoMosaic, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is the only commercial entity to develop and leverage the power of nanoneedles, MosaicNeedles™, for protein detection and quantification to develop best-in-class assays for biomarker discovery and validation. The NanoMosaic platform, Tessie™, alleviates the bottlenecks in proteomics analysis and provides an end-to-end solution that enables first of its kind protein interrogation and multi-omics analysis within a single chip on one run. The proprietary technology enables rapid, end user customization for assay development for proteomic and/or nucleic acid content. The NanoMosaic platform allows researchers to push the frontiers in biomarker discovery and diagnostics.

About BrickBio, Inc.

BrickBio Inc., a Boston-based biotechnology company, empowers next-generation unnatural amino acid coupled protein conjugation with its site-specific and site-selective platform. The platform technology spans prokaryotic and eukaryotic expression systems, enabling the development of unique biologics and protein therapeutics with enhanced characteristics, including improvements to half-life, dosage and efficacy. With the broadest toolkit of bioconjugation handles, BrickBio can optimize any conjugate and is uniquely situated to push the frontier of biologics with the selective modification of multiple distinct sites on a single protein. BrickBio is working with partners to develop best-in-class therapeutics and RUO kits with its proprietary bioconjugation strategies. BrickBio is expanding its therapeutic programs, including ADCs, bispecific conjugates and novel scaffolds. www.brickbio.com

