BAL Again Ranks Among Most Diverse Law Firms in the U.S.: #1 in Asian attorney representation and #2 for Hispanic attorneys

DALLAS, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) is once again ranked as one of the most diverse law firms in the country, ranking #1 among all firms for our percentage of Asian attorneys and #2 for Hispanic attorney representation, according to The American Lawyer's 2022 Diversity Scorecard.

"We take pride in steering the legal industry toward greater diversity, and we're thrilled to lead in the representation of Asian and Hispanic attorneys," said BAL Partner Frieda Garcia, who manages the firm's West Coast operations. "Our diverse legal team enables us to better serve clients from every corner of the globe. We look forward to continuing to grow our DE&I initiatives to provide even more leadership opportunities for legal professionals of color."

More than half, 55%, of BAL's 169 attorneys identify as people of color, and diversity is integral to the firm's leadership—52% of attorneys in supervisory roles are minorities and 38% of the firm's equity partners are minorities.

"We have always known that it's our diverse cultures and experiences that make BAL such a phenomenal place to work," said Jeremy Fudge, BAL's Managing Partner. "We want to welcome more minority partners and promote diverse rising stars, which will expand all of our perspectives. We are redoubling our efforts in minority recruiting with specific and unique programs to increase and sustain opportunities for African American and Black lawyers. It's an ongoing effort and we're in this for the long haul – in the coming years, we fully expect to lead the industry in every DE&I metric."

BAL's ranking reflects the firm's intentional efforts to create an inclusive workplace culture—leadership renewed its commitment to those efforts following the national racial reckoning in the summer of 2020. Through more than 40 DE&I initiatives such as creating a DE&I board, adding affinity groups, engaging in firmwide focus groups, and increasing minority and HBCU recruiting efforts, BAL has cultivated a culture where diverse employees feel welcomed and empowered to pursue career and personal growth.

BAL won The Best Company for Diversity in 2021 by Comparably, based solely on employee ratings. Minority employees at BAL give the firm an "A+" in rating their team, manager and compensation.

"When we recruit diverse employees, we ensure that our firm is greater than the sum of its very talented parts," said Partner Rob Caballero, who manages BAL's Houston and Austin operations. "Drawing from our unique backgrounds, we learn from and inspire each other as we make a positive difference in people's lives around the world."

