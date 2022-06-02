Revenue Grid launches AI Revenue Intelligence Lab with Neu.ro

ATLANTA, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Grid, the go-to Revenue Operations and Intelligence solution for sales teams around the world, is collaborating with Neu.ro, the leading machine learning (MLOps) technology company, to launch AI Revenue Intelligence Lab. The lab will focus on ML-driven research and development efforts to build innovative Revenue Intelligence solutions.

As data stands at the core of Revenue Intelligence, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are becoming more prevalent in this field. According to the 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms report, "By 2025, 70% of all B2B seller-buyer interactions will be recorded to extract competitive, deal and market insights using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP)."

The AI Revenue Intelligence Lab will facilitate collaborative research and provide the infrastructure and tools for building, testing, and optimizing AI-based solutions at scale. Training ML engine with real-time sales activity data will enable to find correlations between customer behavior and sales results and identify customer intent through advanced sentiment analysis.

With advanced research in the lab, Revenue Grid will strengthen its Revenue Signals, an AI-based technology that guides sellers with recommended actions to be more instructive and personalized. Using these AI Signals, sales teams will be able to take a proactive approach to identify opportunities and prevent revenue leaks ahead of time.

"Machine learning has always played a crucial role in Revenue Intelligence," said Vlad Voskresensky, co-founder and CEO of Revenue Grid. "With AI Revenue Intelligence Lab, we will lay the groundwork for future developments that will redefine the next generation of AI-based Revenue Intelligence. Our joint research and development efforts with Neu.ro will enrich each element of Revenue Intelligence, including forecasts, reporting, and AI recommendations, to enable sales teams to identify and eliminate revenue leaks and accelerate sales cycles."

"An appropriate data set is the starting point for machine learning," said Arthur McCallum, CEO of Neu.ro. "We will train accurate AI models faster and at scale by integrating Revenue Grid's deep sales activity dataset with our advanced machine learning engine. During our long-term collaboration, we managed to reduce AI development time by 50%. We are confident that further research will accelerate our joint product development remarkably, and with our ML-based products, what takes sales teams days to act on, will take seconds."

About Revenue Grid

Revenue Grid is the first-to-market Revenue Intelligence platform covering the full revenue cycle with the most comprehensive set of algorithmic Guided Selling capabilities. With over 15 years of serving as the best activity capture solution on the market, Revenue Grid has unparalleled expertise in sales automation, advanced analytics, and AI-based guidance. Organizations as diverse as Hilton, Western Union, Moody's, Trip Advisor, Red Cross, and Robert Half have chosen Revenue Grid thanks to its customizability and enterprise-readiness. Revenue Grid is a private company headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit revenuegrid.com.

About Neu.ro

Neu.ro Inc. is an AI infrastructure company using Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL) to solve real-world problems for business and science. Named a Gartner Cool Vendor in AI Core Technologies 2019, Neu.ro provides OEM AI Cloud solutions for non-hyperscale cloud service providers, increasing cloud market share and profitability while decreasing the carbon footprint of their AI workloads.

Neu.ro's AI Cloud solutions are built on the Neu.ro MLOps Interoperability Platform, Kubernetes-based middleware that orchestrates all resources, permissions, processes and artifacts across the ML lifecycle, and integrates the universe of K8's ML/DL tools into a unified development environment that runs in virtually any compute environment. To learn more, visit neu.ro

