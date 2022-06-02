OrangeGrid Announces Timios Partnership

DALLAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OrangeGrid, LLC ("OrangeGrid"), and Timios, Inc. ("Timios") announced a strategic partnership making Timios the preferred provider of title, escrow, valuation and asset management services within OrangeGrid's GridReady default management ecosystem. Additionally, Timios has made a significant equity investment in OrangeGrid to increase distribution capacity, and the companies will collaborate on a number of co-marketing initiatives to accelerate market adoption of the solution. Mortgage servicers who are GridReady customers will be able to seamlessly order title, escrow and valuation products and track fulfillment by Timios through the GridSource vendor management component of the ecosystem.

Timios, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"The GridReady ecosystem is poised to disrupt default management by making modern workflow technology - which spans the business processes of both mortgage servicers and their vendors – easily accessible and rapidly deployable. Timios is excited to join OrangeGrid at the forefront of the digitization of mortgage servicing, enabling our servicing clients to experience the power of process integration that only OrangeGrid can provide," said Ray Davison, CEO of Timios.

"We're thrilled to welcome Timios as our first GridSource strategic partner and as an investor in our Company. This equity investment will enable us to significantly scale our product delivery resources to meet spiking demand from the rise in default-related activity, and the addition of Timios, a first-rate nationwide provider of title, valuation, asset management, and escrow services, will further enhance the value of GridReady for our mortgage servicing customers," said OrangeGrid CEO Todd Mobraten.

Mortgage servicers interested in learning more about the GridReady ecosystem and the Timios title and escrow services within GridSource should contact Dominic Baglio, SVP of Solutions Management at OrangeGrid (dominic.baglio@orangegrid.com) or Matt Golden, President of Timios (mgolden@timios.com).

About OrangeGrid, LLC

Dallas-based FinTech OrangeGrid is a developer and vendor of no/low code software technologies which improve the operational efficiency and effectiveness of financial institutions and their service providers. Learn more at www.orangegrid.com.

About Timios, Inc.

Westlake, California-based Timios provides a full suite of national title and settlement services, including a robust end to end suite of default services, Loan Modification, Foreclosure, REO Asset Management, BPO, Valuations, and Appraisal. Timios combines a knowledgeable and experienced team with innovative technology to deliver a holistic, best-in-class experience for its customers. With branch offices throughout the nation, Timios' unwavering approach to elevated client service levels has led them to become a preferred choice for many of the nation's top lending firms, as well as one of the fastest growing title and settlement firms in the real estate industry today.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Timios Holdings Corp.