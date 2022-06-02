New Company Established: Sony Space Communications Corporation

Will conduct space optical communications business

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation ("Sony Group") announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sony Corporation of America ("SCA"), has formed a new company, Sony Space Communications Corporation ("SSC"), to conduct space optical communications.

"Currently there are approximately 12,000 satellites in space, and the number is expected to increase in the future. The amount of data used in orbit is also increasing year by year, but the amount of available radio waves is limited," said Kyohei Iwamoto, President, Sony Space Communications Corporation. "Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites need to communicate with the ground, so a large number of communications facilities are required for real-time communications, which is problematic because these satellites must pass directly over a ground station to communicate with it. Additionally, the need for frequency licenses for radio waves and the requirement for lower power consumption of communication equipment needed by smaller satellites, like micro satellites, are also issues to be addressed."

To solve these problems, SSC plans to develop small optical communications devices to provide related services to connect micro satellites in LEO via a laser beam. SSC plans to offer this optical communications equipment as a service to companies working on satellite development. By using optical communications, SSC aims to realize high-speed communications with small devices, which are physically difficult to achieve with conventional radio communications because conventional communications require large antenna and high power output. In addition, by constructing an optical communications network not only between satellites and the ground, but also between satellites in orbit, SSC aims to enable real-time communications from anywhere on the ground to any satellite in space. Optical communications are also easier to implement than traditional radio frequency communications as they do not require the certain types of licenses that radio communication needs.

By providing easy-to-use inter-satellite communications capabilities, SSC aims to increase the amount of communications in space and realize an Internet communications network covering the earth, space, and applications such as real-time services.

Sony Space Communications Corporation Overview Name: Sony Space Communications Corporation Main Office: 2207 Bridgepointe Pkwy, San Mateo, CA 94404 Representative: Kyohei Iwamoto, President Start of Business: June 1, 2022 Shareholders: Sony Corporation of America 100％

About Space Optical Communications

Sony Group has been conducting research and development of optical communications systems at Sony Computer Science Laboratories, Inc. to enable high-speed data communications over long distances in a form that can be mounted on micro satellites. By applying the optical disc technology that Sony Group has cultivated over many years in the development and production of CD players and other products, it aims to realize optical communications devices that are ultra-compact, lightweight, mass producible, and can withstand harsh environments such as space.

In 2020, SOLISS (Small Optical Link for International Space Station) was installed in the Japanese Experiment Module "Kibo" of the International Space Station (ISS) in collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). It established a bidirectional laser communications link with a space optical communication ground station of the Japanese National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), and successfully transmitted high-definition image data via Ethernet protocols. In 2021, this experimental device successfully established optical downlinks from space to a commercial optical ground station of Kongsberg Satellite Services in Greece.

In 2022, in collaboration with JAXA, an experiment on complete data file transfer in a simulated error-prone communications environment, which will be the technological basis for Internet services through stratospheric and low-Earth orbit optical communications, was successfully conducted.

SSC aims to promote the use of optical communications in space and to contribute to the improvement of convenience in peoples' lives, including through the expansion of socioeconomic activities.

