CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES CAREY BARTELL EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY

CHICAGO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the appointment of Carey Bartell to executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, effective June 6, 2022.

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands) (PRNewswire)

"For more than six years, Carey has been a valuable Conagra leader who has served as vice president and chief counsel leading the company's litigation efforts and compliance programs," said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer, Conagra Brands. "Her more than 20 years of experience combined with her passion and business expertise make her the right leader for this critical role."

Prior to Conagra, Bartell began her career at Sachnoff & Weaver, Ltd., where she was promoted from associate to partner, and continued with the firm through its merger with Reed Smith LLP. She then went on to work for Hospira, an American global pharmaceutical and medical device company, where she was promoted from senior counsel to vice president, legal. In this role Bartell oversaw the company's litigation, labor, employment, and immigration law, and advised senior management and the board of directors regarding diverse legal and business risks.

Bartell attended the University of Chicago Law School and graduated with honors. She received her Bachelor of Arts with high honors from Wesleyan University.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA: Dan Hare

312-549-5355

Daniel.Hare@conagra.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.