Cambria Hotels Celebrates The Opening Of Its 60th Hotel In South Carolina Capital City

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), celebrated the milestone opening of the brand's 60th hotel – and seventh location in South Carolina alone – with the debut of the Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista. The new four-story, 144-room hotel in the Palmetto State capital joins Cambria properties in Charleston, Fort Mill, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Rock Hill and Summerville. The brand will continue to expand in popular business and leisure-oriented markets this year with additional openings expected in Orlando, Florida; Portland, Maine; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and New Haven, Connecticut.

Located in center-city Columbia at 1000 Lady Street, the Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista positions guests in the heart of the capital's premier arts and entertainment district, offering easy access to local shops, museums, and the city's famed riverfront. Guests can catch indie acts at Music Farm, the South Carolina Philharmonic at the Koger Center for the Arts, or major artists on tour at Colonial Life Arena, and won't want to miss EdVenture, one of the top children's museums in the country, and the South Carolina State Museum with its new Planetarium. With this district's roots in visual artists, the Vista is home to nearly a dozen galleries with works by local and internationally renowned artists. The hotel is also within walking distance of the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, the South Carolina State House, and the University of South Carolina, as well as closely located to major area employers including Fort Jackson – one of the Army's largest training bases – Colonial Life Insurance, Bose and Nelson Mullins law firm.

"Among travelers, the Cambria brand is a true guest favorite for delivering unmatched upscale service and sophisticated accommodations in top markets nationwide. An equally important component of our growth strategy focuses on development efforts in areas that have the potential to deliver high returns to hoteliers, which is why South Carolina remains an ideal location for multiple Cambria hotels," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Since opening our first Cambria in this market nearly four years ago, South Carolina has consistently ranked among the fastest-growing populations in the country – thanks in part to its temperate climate and hospitable business environment. Today, we could not be prouder to unveil our milestone 60th property in the heart of Columbia and look forward to sharing the best of the brand with the capital's steady influx of annual visitors."

The Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation.

Locally inspired design décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community, including artwork from local artists that celebrate the rich history of the textile industry in Columbia.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining with freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, including to-go options as well as outdoor seating.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista was developed by HighSide Development in collaboration with hotel manager Pyramid Hotel Group, architect LS3P, interior designer Elementum, and builder McCrory Construction. There are currently 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria Hotels®

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of March 31, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

