Skanska divests the office building Snäckan 8 in Stockholm, Sweden, for about SEK 2.7 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska divests the office building Snäckan 8, which will be built in central Stockholm, Sweden, for about SEK 2.7 billion. The buyer is Slussgården, as previously announced. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development stream in the second quarter of 2022, in connection with obtained building permit. The transfer and final settlement of the purchase price, including indexation during the construction period, takes place in connection with completion, which is estimated for the first quarter of 2026.

The project will be included in the Swedish order bookings for the second quarter 2022 and includes approximately one year of demolition work. The construction contract and client costs are estimated to about SEK 1.6 billion, and the office building is slate for completion during the first quarter 2026.

Snäckan 8 will be a modern, future-proof office building with a total leasable area of approximately 23,000 square meters. It is designed to boost the street life and has the ambition to reach the environmental certification LEED's highest level, Platinum. Much of the material from the existing building will be reused or recycled. Among other things, the old façade stone will be cleaned up and used as a tiling on the roof of the new office building.

CONTACT:

Andreas Joons, Press Officer

Skanska AB

tel +46(0)104490494

Direct line for media

tel +46(0)104488899

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3577840/1587194.pdf 20220601 SE divestment Snaackan 8 https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1---20220601-se-snackan-8,c3055578 Image 1 - 20220601 SE Snackan 8 https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2---20220601-se-snackan-8,c3055579 Image 2 - 20220601 SE Snackan 8

View original content:

SOURCE Skanska