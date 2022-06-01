90 Game-Changing Solutions for Sustainable Cities

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Cities , a global non-profit driving resiliency and sustainability for cities, in partnership with QBE Insurance , have selected 90 of the world's most impactful solutions for advancing sustainable development goals. The QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge is recognized as one of the Top 5 Govtech accelerators in the world and this year the program broke previous records with more than 550 companies representing 70 countries applying.

Collectively, applicants address 23 different challenges facing communities ranging from clean water, renewable energies, and transportation to accessibility, urban agriculture, and public health.

"Inaction globally has the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development goals tracking closer to 2090 or later – three generations too late," said Michael Lake, President and CEO of Leading Cities. "This year's QBE AcceliCITY cohort of inspiring entrepreneurs will be the change agents the world needs to actually achieve our sustainability and resiliency goals – especially in our communities."

The world is beginning to recover from the paralyzing effects of the pandemic and cities everywhere are more eager to innovate now than ever before. To galvanize urban progress and propel them forward, the QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge has sourced some of the most promising solutions to future-proof cities, protect their residents and workers, and establish more equitable conditions for all. The QBE AcceliCITY program and its partners, help these companies succeed by connecting them with mentors from Leading Cities' global network of smart city experts and city leaders.

With the application process behind them, these companies will now participate in a three-month, web-based curriculum featuring smart city leaders from around the world. Companies that are selected as finalists will participate in the QBE AcceliCITY Boot Camp, where they will compete for the opportunity to win up to a total of $150,000 in prize money to fund a pilot of their solution directly with a community.

Additionally, this cohort will be the first to become members of LaunchPad 11, the world's first sustainable and resilient city virtual cluster. As its name suggests, LaunchPad 11 will serve as a springboard for companies, municipalities, entrepreneurs, and Investors to advance the realization of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal 11 (SDG 11) . Successful achievement of developing inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable communities will require an ecosystem approach that unites stakeholders in their shared mission-- LaunchPad 11 is that ecosystem for stakeholders around the world.

To view and learn more about the QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge 2022 Semi-finalists click here .

About Leading Cities

Leading Cities is a non-profit organization that drives resilience and sustainability for all by unleashing the potential of the world's cities. Leading Cities connects cities across the globe with innovations and insights by delivering advanced research, emerging trends, and new technologies that improve the quality of life in urban centers.

QBE AcceliCITY, a signature program, leverages the Leading Cities network of forward-thinkers in the public, private, academic, and non-profit sectors to advance innovation in local governments. The program lowers the cost and risk of innovation for startups as well as cities and corporations by streamlining the innovation and sales cycles for Smart City solutions.

You can learn more at www.LeadingCities.org or by following Leading Cities on Twitter and LinkedIn or by subscribing to the Preview of Tomorrow Podcast .

About QBE

QBE North America is a global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2021 of $6.29 billion. Information on QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us.

