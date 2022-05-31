Change in number of shares and votes in Boliden

BOLIDEN, Sweden, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, the annual general meeting in Boliden on April 28, 2022 resolved on an automatic share redemption procedure including a split of Boliden's shares, a so called share split 2:1, whereby one existing share is divided into two shares. The share split has been carried out during May 2022, resulting in an increase of the number of shares and votes in Boliden by 273,511,169.

As of May 31, 2022 the number of shares and votes in Boliden totals 547,022,338. The shares added through the share split will, however, be redeemed during June 2022 as a part of the redemption procedure, after which the number of shares and votes in the company again will amount to 273,511,169.

For more information about the redemption procedure, please see Boliden's website www.boliden.com.

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on May 31, 2022.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of around SEK 70 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

