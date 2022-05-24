Verena at Hilliard Independent Senior Living to Host Grand Opening Party

HILLIARD, Ohio, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verena at Hilliard, a newly developed 55+ Independent Senior Living Community operated by True Connection Communities, announces its grand opening event will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 4pm to 7pm. The celebration will include live entertainment, food, drinks, and tours of the community, located at 4522 Hickory Chase Way in Hilliard, Ohio.

Verena at Hilliard features luxury one- and two-bedroom residences with exquisite interior finishes and offers direct interior access to the Hilliard branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. Amenities include a fitness and wellness center with yoga studio, pickleball and bocce ball courts, putting green, fishing pond, walking paths, outdoor heated patio, and much more. The community's culinary service includes gourmet meals prepared daily by Executive Chef Frankie Bernert, whose farm-to-table menu incorporates fresh herbs grown in a hydroponic garden.

"We have developed an exceptional campus for active seniors in the greater Columbus market," said Jim Pusateri, Chief Executive Officer of True Connection Communities. "Introducing Verena at Hilliard has been a much-anticipated event and we look forward to opening our doors to the community at large and showing why we're among the best in the business."

To RSVP to the Grand Opening or to schedule a tour, please call 614-964-0105. To learn more about the community, please visit www.VerenaAtHilliard.com.

About Verena at Hilliard

Verena at Hilliard is a premier 55+ Independent Senior Living Community in Hilliard, Ohio, featuring one- and two-bedroom luxury residences. Opened in April 2022, the community offers direct interior access to the Hilliard library and over 5 acres of green space, including walking paths, putting green, pickleball court, and fishing pond. The community provides an exceptional resident experience with daily gourmet meals included, outdoor heated patio and fire pit, fitness and wellness center, yoga studio, game room, salon, and more. To learn more, call 614-964-0105 or visit www.VerenaAtHilliard.com.

