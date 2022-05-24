DERMALA, A CONSUMER DERMATOLOGY COMPANY, ANNOUNCES THEIR SECOND MICROBIOME-POWERED LINE OF TOPICAL AND ORAL PRODUCTS FOR ECZEMA-PRONE SKIN

DERMALA, A CONSUMER DERMATOLOGY COMPANY, ANNOUNCES THEIR SECOND MICROBIOME-POWERED LINE OF TOPICAL AND ORAL PRODUCTS FOR ECZEMA-PRONE SKIN

SAN DIEGO , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALA, the only personalized, clinically proven treatment for acne powered by the human microbiome, extends its product range to include a second microbiome-powered line of topical and oral products for eczema-prone skin.

DERMALA, the only personalized, clinically proven treatment for acne powered by the human microbiome, extends its product range to include a second microbiome-powered line of topical and oral products for eczema-prone skin. (PRNewswire)

It works by balancing the skin and gut microbiomes and inhibiting bacteria associated with inflammation.

DERMALA's new line features unique topical and oral products formulated with microbiome-derived prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics that work from outside-in and inside-out to re-balance gut and skin microbiomes and strengthen the skin barrier, while calming inflammation and soothing eczema-prone, itchy, dry, and sensitive skin.

The new, 2-product line contains no antibiotics, no steroids, no drying alcohol, no fragrances, no phthalates, no parabens and is free of sulphates. It works by balancing the skin and gut microbiomes and inhibiting bacteria associated with inflammation.

SOOTHE Operator™, the first product in the range, is a calming and moisturizing cream that serves as a skin barrier to aid in protection and repair. SOOTHE Operator is formulated with the patent-pending CA Microbiome Complex™, colloidal oatmeal, and other ingredients to restore diversity and balance to the skin microbiome, fight off S. aureus often associated with eczema flare-ups, and provide hydration to the skin.

MICROBIOME Builder™ is an oral product that is the perfect complement to the SOOTHE Operator. A Calming Pre + Probiotic Skin Mix, with antioxidants and spinach leaf extracts, this product is a daily dietary supplement filled with skin-friendly probiotics and prebiotics that helps calm inflammation by supporting healthy gut microbiome and normal immune functions, while inhibiting bacteria associated with inflammation.

"Recent research found that eczema is often associated with imbalances in the skin and gut microbiomes," said Lada Rasochova, PhD MBA, Founder & CEO of DERMALA. "Our new line is ideal for customers that do not want to use harsh steroids and antibiotics to control eczema flare-ups. Our oral and topical products work together to re-balance the gut and skin microbiomes and calm inflammation resulting in moisturized, restored and soothed skin.

All DERMALA products are based on cutting-edge human microbiome science. They are formulated with patented microbiome-derived prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics that improve skin health naturally.

About DERMALA

DERMALA, Inc. is a San Diego-based consumer dermatology company leveraging a scientific understanding of the human microbiome and data analytics to develop the next generation of personalized, microbiome-powered solutions for chronic skin conditions and skin wellness. Visit www.dermala.com to learn more.

Press Contact:

Erica@LazarusPR.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DERMALA