DALBAR: These 5 Firms Are at the Top of the Charts for Online Group Benefits Administration

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR congratulates the top five firms boasting the most efficient and user-friendly plan administration portals during our 2022 group benefits employer website study.

Principal Financial Group® took home the top spot on the strength of member management that allows employers to manage employee leave, order new benefit ID cards, and search for dental providers. A comprehensive Open Enrollment dashboard tracks workforce progress with benefits enrollment, while the Billing area offers every standard premium payment feature and the ability to customize billing groups and payment preferences.

"We've had a focused effort on simplifying benefit administration and providing relevant experiences for our customers. Receiving external recognition for these efforts is great validation that our investments are meeting employers' needs," says Kara Hoogensen, senior vice president of specialty benefits at Principal®.

Guardian ranked second, featuring plan management functionality such as requesting benefit portfolio changes and plan renewal resources to help map out future benefit packages. Page support blurbs reveal helpful hints for completing more complex tasks, and a secure communication channel with the benefits management provider offers multiple avenues of consistent communication with employers.

Unum finished third, offering intuitively designed employee management pages containing a wealth of information that can be shown or hidden to save loading time. A comprehensive Evidence of Insurability dashboard provides insight into employee EOI status, and a huge demo library ensures visitors have all the website assistance they could possibly need.

MetLife's unique customizability features helped them secure fourth place, including the capability to create Americans with Disabilities and Electronic Data Interchange dashboards. The Guided Plan Renewal workflow is valuable in assisting plan administrators to prepare for the next benefit year, and the Dependent IQ reporting interface offers a deep, customizable reporting library for analysis and comparison.

Lincoln Financial's flair for customization helped them finish fifth via a Content Manager section allowing administrators to add HR Notes to employees' landing pages. The Open Enrollment Checklist tracks the many annual tasks associated with enrollment, and an all-inclusive Message Center allows for simple, Life Event-driven employee communication.

DALBAR has a 45-year history of providing audits, evaluations and ratings, and its coveted seal is recognized as a mark of excellence in the financial services community. For more information on our group benefits website research, contact DALBARIntellect@dalbar.com.

