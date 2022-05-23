This partnership will streamline evidence management and enable real-time situational awareness for public safety

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON ), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, and Skydio , the leading US drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight, today announced that public safety agencies flying Skydio drones and using Axon Respond , Axon's real-time operations platform, will now have the ability to access drone live-streams to provide more comprehensive views of incidents.

Axon and Skydio Announce New Integration of Skydio Autonomous Drones with Axon Respond for Public Safety (PRNewswire)

The partnership between Axon and Skydio delivers a paradigm shift in how public safety agencies can leverage small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) for real-time situational awareness and evidence management. The integration with Axon Respond will allow command staff and 911 dispatchers to combine the livestreaming capabilities of Axon body-worn and in-car cameras with the Skydio drone's aerial perspective — all within the same network.

In addition to wireless livestreaming and digital evidence management, Skydio drone-captured imagery will live alongside corresponding body-worn camera video in Axon's digital evidence management platform, Axon Evidence and Skydio evidence can be securely and efficiently managed and shared like any other digital asset in Axon Evidence, as announced last year .

"We've seen drones create a significant, positive impact for our public safety customers, helping keep first responders and the communities they serve safer," says Skydio CEO, Adam Bry. "Our integrations with Axon Evidence, Respond and Air culminate an incredibly successful strategic partnership — bringing together market-leading solutions to give our customers even more effective methods of gaining situational awareness and gathering and managing evidence."

"Drones are rapidly becoming a critical tool for public safety, and this integration of Axon's software suite into Skydio drones provides agencies with increased flexibility in how they utilize situational awareness," says Axon Air General Manager, Aydin Ghajar. "This partnership reaffirms Axon's commitment to ensuring everyone gets home safe by offering first responders a more effective method of gaining situational awareness and gathering evidence."

As a part of this partnership, agencies will soon also be able to easily manage their drone programs with comprehensive program management platform, including pilots, flight logs, data and hardware all on Axon Air powered by DroneSense. Automated record keeping will make it easy to provide accountability and transparency across the entire organization. This integration will be available to customers later this year.

About Skydio

Skydio is the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight. Skydio leverages breakthrough AI to create the world's most intelligent flying machines for use by consumer, enterprise, and government customers. Founded in 2014, Skydio is made up of leading experts in AI, robotics, cameras, and electric vehicles from top companies, research labs, and universities from around the world. Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in Redwood City, Calif., to offer the highest standards of supply chain and manufacturing security. Skydio is trusted by leading enterprises across a wide range of industry sectors and is backed by top investors and strategic partners including Andreessen Horowitz, Levitate Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 266,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Andreessen Horowitz is a service mark of AH Capital Management, LLC; DroneSense is a trademark of DroneSense, Inc.; Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc.; IVP is a service mark of Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC; Levitate Capital is a service mark of Peter F. Shannon DBA Levitate Capital; Next47 is a service mark of Next47 GmbH LLC; Playground is a trademark of Playground Global, LLC; Skydio is a trademark of Skydio, Inc.; NVIDIA is a trademark of NVIDIA Corporation and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Axon, Axon Air, Axon Evidence, Axon Respond, Axon Evidence and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

